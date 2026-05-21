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Who is Erin Merdy? 5 things on Brooklyn mom sentenced to 20 years in jail for drowning kids at Coney Island

Erin Merdy, a woman from Brooklyn, was sentenced to 20 years to life on Wednesday for drowning her three young kids at Coney Island. 

Published on: May 21, 2026 09:26 am IST
By Shuvrajit Das Biswas
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Erin Merdy, a woman from Brooklyn, was sentenced to 20 years to life on Wednesday for drowning her three young kids at Coney Island. Her children were aged three-months-old, four-years-old, and seven-years-old at the time.

New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children were found dead in the surf, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York.(AP File Photo)

Merdy drowned them in the ocean near their home, which is close to the famed boardwalk there. District Attorney Gonzalez said, “Zachary, Liliana and Oliver were innocent children whose lives were taken in the most heartbreaking and unthinkable way. No sentence can fully measure the loss of a seven-year-old, a four-year-old and a three-month-old baby, or the grief their loved ones will carry forever. We sought the strongest possible accountability in this devastating case, and while nothing can bring these children back, this sentence ensures the defendant will be held responsible for taking their lives.”

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“I am thinking of letting Zachary live with you and possibly giving up my rights. I love him enough to let him stay with you or your mom because I want the best for him. I want him to excel. I want him to have everything and grow up having the best life,” she reportedly wrote to him, as per NYT.

(With AP inputs)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shuvrajit Das Biswas

Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.

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Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics along with Horoscope 2026.
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