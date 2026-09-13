Who is Fernanda Delgadillo? State Department reviewing claims about Mexican national celebrating Charlie Kirk's death

The US State Department is reviewing reports involving foreign nationals accused on social media of celebrating the killing of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau said. The update from the Deputy Secretary came after online users flagged several accounts that identified a woman named Fernanda Delgadillo and alleged that she had shared posts celebrating Kirk’s assassination.

The US State Department said it will review reports involving foreign nationals accused online of celebrating Charlie Kirk’s assassination (Facebook/Charlie Kirk)

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Landau responded to one post on X, writing, “Thank you for bringing this to my attention. We at the State Department will follow up.”

Also read: What is ‘Kirkification’? Charlie Kirk fans slam face-swap AI trend as they mourn assassination one year on

Who is Fernanda Delgadillo and what is being claimed about her?

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{{^usCountry}} A post circulating on X identified Fernanda Delgadillo as a Mexican national with a US visa. The X account, @Anc_Aesthetics, accused her of sharing content celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A post circulating on X identified Fernanda Delgadillo as a Mexican national with a US visa. The X account, @Anc_Aesthetics, accused her of sharing content celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death. {{/usCountry}}

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The post also claimed she worked for the Mexican beverage company Jumex.

The X account also urged authorities to review her immigration status and tagged government officials.

The State Department has not publicly confirmed Delgadillo’s identity, visa records, employment details or whether she is under formal investigation.

After Delgadillo's post was brought to attention, several supporters of Kirk took to X to call for her deportation. One user wrote, “The U.S. State Department is officially investigating Mexican national Fernanda Delgadillo’s visa after she celebrated political violence against Charlie Kirk. We cannot allow anti-American foreigners who support assassinations in our country. Cancel the visa and DEPORT NOW!”

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Another user wrote, “@StateDept @SecRubio We do not want this horrible foreigner here. Revoke her visa, please.”

Also read: ‘Good men must die, but…’: Charlie Kirk's 2013 post resurfaces one year after his assassination

Why is the State Department reviewing visa holders’ posts?

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Charlie Kirk, the founder of the conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10, 2025, while speaking at Utah Valley University in Utah.

On the first anniversary of his death, several social media users posted messages praising or mocking the killing. Some of those posts led to calls for investigations into whether foreign nationals involved could face immigration consequences.

The Trump administration has previously argued that foreigners who support violence or extremist activity against Americans may face visa consequences.

The State Department has also reviewed social media activity during visa processing since President Donald Trump's election.

Landau, in an update about the posts related to Charlie Kirk, wrote on X, “@SecRubio has frequently underscored that a US visa is a privilege, not a right. Just as I said a year ago, foreigners who celebrate violence and political assassination aren’t welcome guests in our country. The @StateDept has revoked a record number of visas this past year, and will continue to do so as necessary and appropriate to protect our people.”

However, HT.com cannot independently verify whether the posts made were authentic or whether any visa action has been initiated against Delgadillo or any other individual.