Who is Gabriel Edwards? US Navy sailor missing in Arabian Sea helicopter incident identified

The US Navy has identified Commander Gabriel Edwards, the commanding officer as the sailor who went missing after a helicopter made an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea on July 1.

Who is Gabriel Edwards?

The US Navy has identified Cmdr Gabriel Edwards as the missing sailor after an Arabian Sea helicopter emergency. (US Navy)

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The US Navy has identified the Commander Gabriel Edwards, the commanding officer of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, as the sailor who went missing after a helicopter made an emergency water landing in the Arabian Sea on July 1.

Edwards was one of four crew members aboard an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter. Three crew members were rescued but Edwards remained missing. The search for him was suspended after more than 102 hours.

Edwards was born in Oakland in Oregon and graduated from Norfolk State University in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in physics, according to the US Navy. He joined the Navy through the Naval ROTC program and earned his aviator “Wings of Gold” in 2008 as a helicopter pilot.

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He served with HSC-22, the “Sea Knights;” HSC-84, the “Red Wolves;” Naval Special Warfare Group (NSWG) 4 as the air-to-ground fires officer and Joint Terminal Attack Controller and HSC-85, the “Firehawks,” before taking command of HSC-5, the “Nightdippers,” in July 2025.

The US Navy said Edwards logged more than 2,000 flight hours in the SH-60F, HH-60H and MH-60S helicopters. He received the Defense Meritorious Service Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal three times, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal twice and several unit and campaign awards.

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Edwards had also been selected for promotion to captain by the Fiscal Year 2027 O-6 Line Officer Promotion Board.

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Tributes pour in

“The thoughts and prayers of every member of the Carrier Strike Group 10 team are with the Edwards family. While we are far from home, our heartfelt support remains at your side,” said Rear Adm. Todd Cimicata, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10.

“Gabe's legacy as a husband, father, friend and fearless leader will never be forgotten. We are thankful to each who carry a unique and indelible part of Gabe's memory with us as we continue this important mission.”

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Edwards is survived by his wife, Rebecca, their two children, a large extended family and brothers and sisters in the naval aviation community.

“We are profoundly grateful to every Sailor, aviator, and Airman who devoted countless hours, extraordinary skill, and unwavering determination in the effort to bring Gabe home,” Rebecca Edwards said in a statement.