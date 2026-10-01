Who is Gary Wayne Sutton? Tennessee death row inmate in focus as Governor Bill Lee scraps all 2026 executions after Christa Pike's failed attempt

Gary Wayne Sutton, a Tennessee death row inmate convicted in the 1992 killings of siblings Tommy Griffin and Connie Branam. Sutton, who has spent three decades on death row, had been scheduled to receive a lethal injection on December 3.

Gary Wayne Sutton, convicted in the 1992 murders of Tommy Griffin and Connie Branam, had been scheduled for execution on December 3. (Tennessee Corrections Department )

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However, Governor Bill Lee suspended all remaining executions in the state for 2026 following the failed execution attempt of Christa Pike. Lee announced the statewide pause hours after Pike survived two rounds of lethal injection drugs during an execution attempt at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution on September 30.

The governor ordered an independent review into the incident, saying no further executions would take place until the investigation is complete.

Deep Dive What were the charges against Gary Wayne Sutton that led to his death sentence? Gary Wayne Sutton was sentenced to death for the 1992 murder of Tommy Griffin and was also convicted in the killing of Griffin's sister, Connie Branam. Why did Governor Bill Lee suspend all executions in Tennessee for 2026? Governor Bill Lee suspended all executions following the failed execution attempt of Christa Pike, who survived after receiving lethal injection drugs, prompting an independent review of the execution procedures. What is the status of Gary Sutton's execution following the suspension in Tennessee? Gary Sutton's execution, originally scheduled for December 3, is on hold indefinitely, pending the outcome of the independent review ordered by Governor Lee.

The decision effectively halts Sutton’s scheduled execution after earlier delays due to revisions of state’s lethal injection protocol.

Also read: Christa Pike botched execution: What happens to Gary Sutton, scheduled to be put to death on December 3, as Tennessee scraps all 2026 executions

Who is Gary Wayne Sutton?

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{{^usCountry}} Sutton, 61, has been on Tennessee’s death row since 1996. He and his uncle, James Dellinger, were convicted for the murders of Tommy Griffin and Griffin’s sister, Connie Branam, in Blount County in February 1992. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sutton, 61, has been on Tennessee’s death row since 1996. He and his uncle, James Dellinger, were convicted for the murders of Tommy Griffin and Griffin’s sister, Connie Branam, in Blount County in February 1992. {{/usCountry}}

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While both men were convicted in Branam’s death, jurors sentenced them to life imprisonment in that case. They later received death sentences for Griffin’s murder. Dellinger died in prison of natural causes in 2023 at age 71.

According to Knox News, investigators were zeroing in Sutton and Dellinger within days of the killings. Griffin, 24, was found shot in the back of the head near the Little River on Feb. 24, 1992. Branam, 34, was discovered five days later inside her burned vehicle. The pair had last been seen alive with Sutton and Dellinger after the two men posted Griffin’s bail and later attended his funeral before leaving town. Family members also cited an ongoing feud between Griffin and Sutton’s brother before the killings.

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Although prosecutors secured convictions, much of the state’s case relied on circumstantial evidence rather than direct forensic proof, according to court records and local reporting. Sutton has consistently maintained his innocence.

Advocates maintaining Sutton's innocence also contended that the prosecution's case lacked direct evidence. Furthermore, they asserted that investigators disregarded alternative leads and relied heavily on testimony from a medical examiner whose professional credentials were later revoked following discreditation.

Also read : Christa Pike to Tony Carruthers: People who survived lethal injections during execution

Appeals, clemency request and finally execution pause

Sutton has exhausted his federal appeals. However, his family had asked Gov. Lee to grant executive clemency.

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His execution had already been delayed once. In 2022, Lee paused executions statewide after an independent review found Tennessee failed to follow its own execution procedures in multiple cases. The state later revised its lethal injection protocol and rescheduled Sutton’s execution for December 3, 2026.

However, now that execution date is on hold too after the unprecedented events in Pike's execution. Witnesses and Pike’s attorneys said she remained alive after receiving two doses of pentobarbital. Prison officials immediately halted the execution and transferred her for medical treatment.

The pause marks the second time this year that Tennessee has halted an execution after procedural problems. In May, the state abandoned the execution of Tony Carruthers after officials failed to establish the intravenous lines required under protocol.

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For now, Sutton and Pike will remain on death row at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution. Their execution cannot proceed unless Tennessee completes its independent review and the state sets a new schedule.