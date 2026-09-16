Who is George Marciniw? Veteran helicopter pilot and NewsChopper 4 flyer for NBCLA

George Marciniw is a veteran Southern California helicopter pilot whose name has come into focus after an NBC News helicopter crashed while covering a vehicle accident in Los Angeles on September 15. Marciniw has been associated with helicopter operations in the region and has worked as a pilot and flight instructor.

George Marciniw is a veteran helicopter pilot whose name has surfaced after an NBC News helicopter crashed while covering a vehicle accident in Los Angeles. (Facebook/George Marciniw)

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However, NBC has not officially confirmed that Marciniw was the pilot aboard the helicopter involved in the crash.

Marciniw is associated with NBC Los Angeles’ NewsChopper 4, the helicopter used by the station to provide aerial footage for breaking news and major events across Southern California. His work has put him behind the controls during live news coverage, giving television viewers an aerial view of incidents that would otherwise be difficult to capture from the ground.

Also read: ‘You can't pull up?’: Chilling audio as video shows exact moment NBC Los Angeles helicopter crashed

George Marciniw has flown helicopters for more than 30 years

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{{^usCountry}} According to a professional flight-instructor profile, Marciniw says he has been a helicopter flight instructor for more than 30 years and has accumulated about 14,000 flight hours. The profile lists his base as Whiteman Airport in Southern California and identifies him with Pacific Rotorways Helicopter Training. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a professional flight-instructor profile, Marciniw says he has been a helicopter flight instructor for more than 30 years and has accumulated about 14,000 flight hours. The profile lists his base as Whiteman Airport in Southern California and identifies him with Pacific Rotorways Helicopter Training. {{/usCountry}}

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His professional work extends beyond television news. His Facebook profile describes him as a helicopter pilot involved in aerial filming, flight instruction, surveillance, ferry flights and helicopter management.

Also read: Who is Eliana Moreno? NBCLA's NewsChopper 4 aerial reporter covering Los Angeles from above

His work with NBC News

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Marciniw has flown helicopters for NBC News in Los Angeles, including the aircraft used for television news coverage.

Aviation-related posts featuring Marciniw identify him as the pilot during flights involving NBC's Los Angeles news helicopter. One post describes a night flight in an NBC News helicopter with Marciniw and NBC Los Angeles reporter Eliana Moreno.

He has also been identified publicly as the pilot in aerial news footage involving Moreno.

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NBC 4 is the Los Angeles station operated by KNBC, NBC's owned-and-operated station serving Southern California. The station's news operation has a long history of using helicopters and aerial newsgathering.

More than an NBC news pilot

Marciniw's career extends beyond flying for television. His flight-instructor profile says he teaches both new and experienced pilots and can provide instruction using either his helicopters or a student's aircraft.

His Instagram profile also continue to feature helicopter aviation and aerial work, including photographs and videos from flights in Southern California.