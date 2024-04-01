An American citizen named Gilbert Reyes Bermúdez was arrested in the Dominican Republic for allegedly murdering three women in the Honduran island of Roatán, police in Honduras have announced. Bermúdez, 36, allegedly killed María Antonia Cruz, Nikendra McCoy and Dione Solórzano. Who is Gilbert Reyes Bermúdez? American citizen arrested in Dominican Republic for murdering 3 women in Honduras (Policía Nacional de Honduras/Facebook)

The murders took place on January 6, when the suspect went out with the three women. Solórzano was reportedly Bermúdez’ former partner.

The day after the murders, the women were reported missing. Three days later, their bodies were later found with gunshot wounds in a car, according to the Costa Rica newspaper Tico Times.

Not much has been revealed about Bermúdez except that authorities seized $205 and 600 pesos in cash from him, according to the Dominican newspaper Dominican Today. His American passport was also seized, as were his two cell phones, and other items like documents, keys, glasses, and a wallet. They were being held by OCN-Interpol Santo Domingo.

The National Police of Honduras said on social media that the process to extradite the suspect back to Honduras has begun. In a press release, the Honduran government said that crime scene evidence and witness testimony will be used against Bermúdez in the case. He had arrived in Dominican territory on March 16.

Bermúdez was arrested at the International Airport of Las Americas Dr. Jose Francisco Pena Gomez. He was at the airport, trying to flee the country to Miami. He was reportedly wanted under a Red Notice for International Search and Seizure, No. A-529/1-2024, for “aggravated femicide and murder.”

Honduras reportedly has the highest femicide rate in the Latin American region. There are 6.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to UN Sustainable Development Group. Cases of violence against women rose significantly during the pandemic, and the number of emergency calls rose to 282 per day.