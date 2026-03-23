Who is Gregg Phillips? 5 things to know on FEMA official behind Waffle House teleportation claim
Gregg Phillips sparked controversy after claiming he “teleported” 50 miles to a Waffle House IN Georgia, drawing attention to the 65-year-old official.
Gregg Phillips, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) response and recovery office, has sparked a row claiming that he once teleported around 50 miles to a Waffle House nearby.
Phillips recently appeared on a slew of podcasts and claimed several times in them that he was deported against his will to a Waffle House in Georgia, located 50 miles away from where he was initially. For instance, he made the claim on the podcast, Onward, which is co-hosted by far-right commentator Catherine Engelbrecht.
“I was with my boys one time, and I was telling them I was gonna go to Waffle House and get Waffle House," he said. "And I ended up at a Waffle House – this was in Georgia, and I end up at a Waffle House like 50 miles away from where I was.”
He claimed the experience was “scary” and an “incredibly frightening moment,” adding that teleporting “is no fun.”
A CNN report on Gregg Phillips' bizarre comments, especially coming as it did from a top FEMA official, has sparked interest in the 65-year-old. In this article, we will look at him in five key points.
This story is being updated.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShamik Banerjee
Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously.Read More