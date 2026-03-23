Who is Gregg Phillips? 5 things to know on FEMA official behind Waffle House teleportation claim

Gregg Phillips, the director of the Federal Emergency Management Agency's (FEMA) response and recovery office, has sparked a row claiming that he once teleported around 50 miles to a Waffle House nearby. Director of the Office of Response and Recovery in the FEMA, Greg Phillips. (REUTERS)

Phillips recently appeared on a slew of podcasts and claimed several times in them that he was deported against his will to a Waffle House in Georgia, located 50 miles away from where he was initially. For instance, he made the claim on the podcast, Onward, which is co-hosted by far-right commentator Catherine Engelbrecht.

“I was with my boys one time, and I was telling them I was gonna go to Waffle House and get Waffle House," he said. "And I ended up at a Waffle House – this was in Georgia, and I end up at a Waffle House like 50 miles away from where I was.”

He claimed the experience was “scary” and an “incredibly frightening moment,” adding that teleporting “is no fun.”

A CNN report on Gregg Phillips' bizarre comments, especially coming as it did from a top FEMA official, has sparked interest in the 65-year-old. In this article, we will look at him in five key points.

This story is being updated.