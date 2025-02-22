Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Who is Hadi Matar, American-Lebanese man convicted for attacking Salman Rushdie?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2025 06:14 AM IST

Hadi Matar stabbed Salman Rushdie multiple times in the head, neck, torso and left hand, blinding his right eye and damaging his liver and intestines

Hadi Matar, an American-Lebanese man who attacked and blinded Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie three years ago, was convicted of attempted murder by a jury in western New York on Saturday.

Hadi Matar (left) stabbed Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie in 2022(AP Photo)
Hadi Matar (left) stabbed Indian-born British author Salman Rushdie in 2022(AP Photo)

According to an AP report, he will be sentenced on April 23, and faces up to 25 years in prison.

Matar, who stood for the verdict, looked down but had no obvious reaction when the jury delivered it. As he was led out of the courtroom in handcuffs, he quietly uttered, "Free Palestine," echoing comments he has frequently made while entering and leaving the trial.

ALSO READ: The man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie declines to take the stand as the defense rests

Who is Hadi Matar?

1. Matar, 27, holds a dual United States and Lebanon citizenship. Hailing from Fairview in New Jersey, he was motivated to attack Rushdie by a 2006 speech in which the leader of the militant group Hezbollah endorsed a decades-old fatwa, or edict, calling for Rushdie’s death.

2. In 2022, Matar rushed to the Chautauqua Institution's stage as Rushdie was being introduced to the audience for a talk about keeping writers safe from harm.

ALSO READ: Salman Rushdie's wife wipes her tears as he reveals horrific NY stabbing details, removes glasses to show blind eye

3. He stabbed 77-year-old Rushdie with a knife multiple times in the head, neck, torso and left hand, blinding his right eye and damaging his liver and intestines, requiring emergency surgery and months of recovery.

4. Matar was also found guilty of attempted murder in the second degree and assault in the second degree for stabbing Henry Reese, the co-founder of Pittsburgh's City of Asylum, a non-profit group that helps exiled writers, who was conducting the talk with Rushdie that morning, the AP report added.

5. Matar told the New York Post that he had traveled from his home in New Jersey after seeing the Rushdie event advertised because he disliked the novelist, saying Rushdie had attacked Islam.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden along with Super Bowl 2025 Live Updates.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On