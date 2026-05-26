Ian Roberts, the former superintendent of the Des Moines Public Schools in Iowa has been recommended a three-year sentence for faking US citizenship for over 15 years, as well as additional charges related to firearm possession.

Des Moines schools Superintendent Ian Roberts. (AP)

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Roberts, 55, is originally from Guyana. He was arrested in September last year, sparking outrage against the Trump administration-imposed immigration crackdowns. On Monday, May 25, the sentencing memo against Roberts was unsealed, and the whole debate around immigration enforcement has reignited.

The memo was filed by prosecutors on Monday ahead of Ian Roberts' immigration sentencing on Friday, May 29. Prosecutors have recommended a 37-month prison sentence for Ian Roberts for the citizenship forgery and firearm possession charges, and he will be deported at the end of the sentence.

In this article, we will look at Ian Roberts, his rise to the top of the Des Moines school system, and the charges against him.

Who Is Ian Roberts? 5 Things To Know

1. Former Olympic Track And Field Athlete

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{{^usCountry}} Iran Roberts is a former track and field athlete who competed in the 2000 Olympic Games for Guyana. His personal best in the 800m category is 1:46.85 in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. 2. May 2024 Removal Order From ICE & Detention {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Iran Roberts is a former track and field athlete who competed in the 2000 Olympic Games for Guyana. His personal best in the 800m category is 1:46.85 in the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney, Australia. 2. May 2024 Removal Order From ICE & Detention {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} It is unclear when Ian Roberts entered the United States. He had worked in multiple school districts for over 15 years, which included his stint in Des Moines, Iowa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It is unclear when Ian Roberts entered the United States. He had worked in multiple school districts for over 15 years, which included his stint in Des Moines, Iowa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All was well for the 55-year-old till September 2025, when the Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that a removal order had been issued for Roberts back in May 2024. As he was detained by the ICE, the school said that they were not aware of the removal order from the DHS. 3. School's Reaction {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All was well for the 55-year-old till September 2025, when the Immigration and Customs Enforcement said that a removal order had been issued for Roberts back in May 2024. As he was detained by the ICE, the school said that they were not aware of the removal order from the DHS. 3. School's Reaction {{/usCountry}}

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Des Moines Public Schools stated that Ian Roberts had furnished his Social Security card and driver's license as proof of citizenship and permit to work in the United States. Later, the school authorities confirmed that they had received a copy of the removal order.

He was initially placed on administrative leave . But, soon, the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners revoked Robert's license.

4. Entered Guilty Plea To Faking Immigration, Work License

In January this year, Ian Roberts entered a guilty plea to the felony charges of illegal alien in possession of a firearm, the Attorney's Office at the Southern District of Iowa confirmed.

5. Additional Charges And Prior Arrest

The firearm and drug charges against Ian Roberts stem from his September 2025 arrest. Roberts reportedly fled on his vehicle as immigration agents approached him. When he was eventually arrested, police found loaded illegal firearms, $3000 in cash and a hunting knife.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shamik Banerjee ...Read More Shamik is a journalist covering the United States for Hindustan Times. He has more than four years of experience reporting on US politics, sports, and major breaking stories across fast-moving cycles. He previously worked at Times Now and Sportskeeda, building strong newsroom instincts and digital storytelling skills. At HT.com, he focuses on day-to-day coverage of US political developments while also handling high-impact stories that demand speed, accuracy, clarity, and context under pressure. Shamik has extensive experience covering NFL game days over the past two years, coordinating live updates, analysis, and explainers. He is particularly drawn to large news moments such as US elections and the Super Bowl, where he thrives at the news desk working alongside the team. He holds degrees in Media Studies from Jamia Millia Islamia and English Literature from Jadavpur University. Before entering journalism, he briefly worked in digital marketing and political consultancy roles. Currently a Senior Content Producer at HT Digital, he is driven by curiosity, discipline, and a constant desire to explore new and obscure topics. Outside work, he enjoys reading, films, sports, and learning continuously. Read Less

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