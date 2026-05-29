Jacob Wenske Erika Kirk threat: 5 things on man who threatened to bomb TPUSA event

A man identified as Jacob Wenske was arrested early Thursday and stands accused of threatening to kill Turning Point USA CEO Erika Kirk and bomb an upcoming event of the organization founded by Charlie Kirk.

Jacob Wenske was arrested and accused of making threats against Erika Kirk and TPUSA.(X/@jackunheard, X/@GeneralMCNews)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, Charlie Kirk was himself shot and killed while attending a TPUSA event at the Utah Valley University in September 2025. Erika Kirk was the scheduled featured speaker at a TPUSA Women’s Leadership Summit slated to take place from June 5-7 at the San Antonio Marriott Rivercenter on the River Walk.

Reacting to the news of Wenske's arrest, TPUSA released a statement on X, saying “Turning Point USA takes all threats seriously and we work closely with law enforcement at all levels to respond to and resolve any threats.”

“We are grateful to the San Antonio Police Department and the FBI for their rapid response and arrest of the individual making these threats. The safety of our attendees, speakers, and staff is always our top priority. All TPUSA events include enhanced, multi-layered security measures that are enforced by both private security and local police,” they further said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The statement added, “We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!”. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Jacob Wenske. Jacob Wenske: 5 things to know Wenske, 26, is from San Antonio. Wenske faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear as per a KSAT report. San Antonio police reportedly said that Wenske had replied to a social media post about TPUSA's summit, writing “I know exactly where to bomb.” Wenske, in a separate post had written “I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort,” referring to Erika Kirk, according to the KSAT report. An email from an account registered to Wenske had said “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event,” KSAT reported, citing the warrant for his arrest. Bond for Wenske has been set at $120,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The statement added, “We refuse to let threats silence us. We look forward to a successful and inspiring gathering June 5–7 in San Antonio for 2,500+ ladies attending the Women's Leadership Summit!”. Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about Jacob Wenske. Jacob Wenske: 5 things to know Wenske, 26, is from San Antonio. Wenske faces two felony charges of making a terroristic threat causing public fear as per a KSAT report. San Antonio police reportedly said that Wenske had replied to a social media post about TPUSA's summit, writing “I know exactly where to bomb.” Wenske, in a separate post had written “I can’t wait to be the valet for her escort,” referring to Erika Kirk, according to the KSAT report. An email from an account registered to Wenske had said “Death to Erika Kirk and every single speaker there!! America will live on without those scum on this earth. Every Christian nationalist shall perish in the bombing that will take place at every single Turning Point rally and event,” KSAT reported, citing the warrant for his arrest. Bond for Wenske has been set at $120,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A mugshot of Wenske was also shared widely on social media.

A mugshot of Jacob Wenske was widely shared on social media. (X/@jackunheard)

Notably, in April, Erika Kirk had cancelled a planned appearance at a TPUSA event at the University of Georgia where Vice President JD Vance was present, after getting what organizers had said were ‘very serious threats’.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shuvrajit Das Biswas ...Read More Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON