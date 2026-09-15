Who is James Wehr's wife Emma? Irvine McLaren crash puts focus on South OC Cars & Coffee head and rider Lexi Kramer

James Wehr, known for co-founding South OC Cars & Coffee, died in a fiery McLaren crash on Sunday, September 13 in Irvine, Orange County, California. The other person in the car was Alexis ‘Lexi’ Kramer, a a Hooters calendar girl from Florida.

James Wehr was with Alexis 'Lexi' Kramer in his McLaren when the crash killed both. (X/@ULTIMAHORAENX)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The 27-year-old Wehr was behind the wheel when he and the 22-year-old Kramer drove into a tree. The supercar split into two from the impact of the collision and burst into flames. The video was shared widely online.

Kramer's family confirmed the news of her demise to the California Post. They noted that Wehr had paid for her plane tickets from Lakeland in Florida to California on Friday where they were set to meet for the first time after talking for months.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

Here's all you need to know about Lexi Kramer and James Wehr's family.

Who was Lexi Kramer? Last Instagram post in focus

Kramer was the 2026 Hooters model, as per her Instagram. Her interests appeared to be in cars, bikes, nails, and gym. Kramer's last Instagram post was on September 5, where she was one of the girls holding up cards at a fight at the Haus 820 convention center in Lakeland.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Several people offered condolences in the wake of the accident. Kramer had reportedly gone out with Wehr for breakfast first, and had texted a family member too, as per the California Post. The two then went to Nobu for dinner and had drinks at the Pendry.

Kramer's relative also told the publication that the late Hooters calendar girl believed she was traveling to meet a man who loved her. This has raised questions about Wehr's personal life and his marriage to Emma.

Who is Emma Wehr? James Wehr's wife in focus

Emma Wehr is James Wehr's wife. Following his demise, Emma had put out a series of photos paying tribute to her husband. She had also written a heartfelt goodbye.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“James, I never thought the day would come that I’d have to say such a final goodbye. Getting the opportunity to love you will always be the greatest blessing in my life,” Emma had reportedly written, adding “You’re smart, kind, funny, loving, and genuinely one of the best people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.”

However, her Instagram profile is now private. The California Post reported that one of Kramer's relatives had said that Wehr told Kramer he was separated from his wife, Emma, and were finalizing the divorce. However, the publication didn't find any filings in Orange County courts.

Kramer's relative further said she knew Wehr was married by believed his assurances of his relationship with Emma being over. The relative further said they were skeptical if Wehr was actually getting divorced, but Kramer wanted to believe him. The Wehr family is yet to respond to the latest developments.