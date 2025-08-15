Who is Jamison Albert Fisher? Suspect in Trudy Appleby disappearance charged after 29 years

Jamison Albert Fisher, a 50-year-old inmate currently lodged in the Scotts County Jail in Iowa, has been charged for the disappearance of Trudy Appleby in August 1996. On Wednesday, a grand jury in Henry County, Illinois, indicted Fisher for Trudy Appleby's murder, law enforcement announced Thursday. Jamison Albert Fisher (L) and Trudy Appleby (R).(Scotts County, Iowa)

Fisher, who is from Moline, Illinois, is lodged in prison in Scotts County, Iowa on unrelated charges. Accused of strangling Trudy Appleby, Fisher was first named as a suspect in the case in 2020. He faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of hiding murder.

Trudy Appleby, an 11-year-old girl from Moline, disappeared on August 21, 1996. Despite efforts to trace her down, no headway into the disappearance was made. Her case was classified as an abduction and a homicide but her body was never recovered.

In 2020, Jamison Albert Fisher, along with a man named David Whipple, were named a person of interest in the case. Earlier, in 2014, another suspect William ‘Ed’ was also named. William ‘Ed’ and Whipple passed away.

Rock Island County State's Attorney Dora Villarreal said while indicting Fisher on Thursday, there were not able to charge Fisher owing to statute limitations.

“The arrest of Fisher marks a turning point in this mystery that has spanned nearly three decades," Moline Police Chief Darren Gault said. "While nothing can bring back young Trudy to her family, the relentless pursuit of justice honors her memory and the unwavering support of her loved ones and our community."

Who is Jamison Albert Fisher?

Jamison Albert Fisher has currently held in the Scott County Jail on multiple charges since July 23, 2025. These include a parole violation under case number, along with two felony counts of controlled substance violation and a drug tax stamp violation under case number. All of these offenses were recorded as occurring on the same day Fisher was booked into custody.