Who is Jane Smith? Michigan CEO loses job over family's AI photo in ‘Lake America' sweatshirts

A Michigan credit union has announced the departure of its CEO following her social media post featuring what seemed to be an artificially generated photograph depicting her and her family in sweaters displaying the phrase “Lake America,” a slogan associated with Donald Trump.

Michigan's Family First Credit Union announced the departure of CEO Jane Smith after her socially offensive post featuring Trump-themed sweaters drew criticism, (AFP)

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Family First Credit Union released a statement confirming that Jane Smith's tenure as CEO has ended and expressed regret, stating they apologize “for the concern, disappointment and pain this situation has caused”.

Jane Smith terminated over insensitive photo controversy

Smith served as the chief executive officer of the Family First Credit Union at the time she participated in a family photograph taken at Detroit airport while traveling to Halifax, Canada. According to reports, she utilized ChatGPT to modify the family's sweaters, adding text that read Lake America—a designation that Trump has mandated federal government agencies adopt for Lake Ontario since late August, as part of the President's ongoing trade dispute with Canada.

Smith later posted the image to Facebook on September 11th, marking the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the United States, accompanied by the caption: "Like our sweatshirts? Not sure Canada will."

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{{^usCountry}} The post concluded with "Lol lol". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The post concluded with "Lol lol". {{/usCountry}}

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Jane Smith's photo goes viral

The content rapidly gained traction and subsequently drew criticism from Canadian residents – particularly those living near the portion of the lake in question.

These online commenters deemed the post offensive, and it has since been removed, as per Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) News.

Many commenters pointed out that the post demonstrated considerable insensitivity, particularly considering Halifax's significant contribution in accommodating thousands of displaced airline passengers who were redirected there following the closure of US airspace on September 11th.

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As the backlash escalated, Family First Credit Union, headquartered in Saginaw, Michigan, announced it was examining the matter. Smith then issued an apology, conveying her regret and acknowledging that the post reflected a lapse in judgment while recognizing its offensive nature.

Jane Smith apologises

"We weren't trying to make a political statement," Smith told WJRT. "However, we were, you know, kind of poking fun" at renaming one of the Great Lakes.

"I understand if I was someone in Halifax and I thought a poor group of people walked in wearing those sweatshirts, it is highly offensive and I would understand why they would be so angry," she continued. "I am not a person that would ever want to offend or hurt anybody.

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"I do regret having any post that would make someone feel like we don't value them as human beings."

Jane Smith terminated

Despite the fact that Smith offered an apology, the credit union announced its decision to terminate her employment.

"Jane Smith is no longer employed by Family First Credit Union, effective immediately," the organization stated in a social media post.

Following the announcement that Jason Acosta would assume Smith's temporary leadership role, the statement continued, "We sincerely apologize for the concern, disappointment and pain this situation has caused our members and community.

“We understand that members of our community may hold different perspectives about this decision. Our responsibility is to act in the best interest of the Credit Union, uphold the trust of our members and continue putting our community first.”

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