Who is Jared Bridegan’s ex-wife Shanna Gardner, and why did she allegedly have him killed? 5 things to know

The former wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan has been extradited to Florida to face charges over an alleged plot to have him killed. Shanna Gardner was booked Friday night, according to ABC News.

What are the allegations against Gardner?

The former wife of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan has been extradited to Florida to face charges over an alleged plot to have him killed. (Corey Perrine/Pool The Florida T)

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A grand jury indicted Gardner on Thursday on charges including first-degree murder, a capital felony, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.

What's her surname?

While her surname has previously been reported as Gardner-Fernandez, the indictment and prosecutors identify her as Gardner.

Where was she arrested?

She was arrested in West Richland, Washington, before being extradited to Duval County, authorities confirmed. Gardner is the third individual to face charges in connection with Bridegan’s killing.

Who is her current husband?

Mario Fernandez Saldana, Gardner’s current husband, was previously indicted by a grand jury on several charges, including first-degree murder.

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{{^usCountry}} Henry Tenon, who once rented a property from Fernandez Saldana, was arrested earlier and is accused of being the person who fatally shot Bridegan. Why did she allegedly have Bridegan killed? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Henry Tenon, who once rented a property from Fernandez Saldana, was arrested earlier and is accused of being the person who fatally shot Bridegan. Why did she allegedly have Bridegan killed? {{/usCountry}}

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Gardner denied any role in her ex-husband’s killing during her only television interview last year.

However, investigators allege that the killing was the result of a murder-for-hire scheme allegedly orchestrated by Gardner and her new husband, Mario Fernandez. Court records indicate the alleged conspiracy began in November 2021.

Detectives said Gardner had grown frustrated with sharing custody of her twin children with Bridegan.

She reportedly told a friend that Fernandez, because of his military experience, could “take care of him.”

The friend later shared that information with investigators while describing the troubled relationship between Gardner and Fernandez and the bitter custody dispute involving Bridegan.

Tenon’s role in killing

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Authorities allege that Fernandez eventually acted on the plan by hiring Henry Tenon, who rented a property owned by him, to carry out Bridegan’s killing.

During an initial police interview in July 2022, Tenon told investigators that he had lived in a Jacksonville home owned by Fernandez in the Biltmore neighborhood for several years.

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According to the original court documents, Tenon allegedly joined the conspiracy on Jan. 4, 2022, a little more than a month before Bridegan was killed.

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