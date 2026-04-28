The murder of New York City rapper Jam-Master Jay in 2002 in Queens has been a mystery for years. Though the police have not been able to zero in on a suspect who killed the rapper, major progress was made in the case on Monday. Run-D.M.C.'s Jason Mizell, Jam-Master Jay, poses with teenagers gathered at New York's Madison Square Garden, Oct. 7, 1986. (AP)

A 52-year-old man pleaded guilty in the case in New York City, admitting that he was an accomplice in the murder of the rapper, whose real name is Jason William Mizell. “I knew a gun was going to be used to shoot Jason Mizell,” Bryant told a federal magistrate on Monday. "I knew that what I was doing was wrong and a crime.”

So far, two people have been convicted in 2024 for the murder: Karl Jordan Jr. and Ronald Washington. While the convictions took place, they did not hold. Jordan was later cleared by a judge in the case, and the charges do not stand. H

However, the admission by Bryant could reopen the case and provide a whole new perspective on who could have killed Jam-Master Jay.

Here are five things to know on Jay Bryant.

1. Did Not Name Other People As he pleaded guilty in the case at a Brooklyn Courthouse on Monday, April 27, he did not name any other people for whom he acted as an accomplice. Though his admission has given a new angle to the case, it has further complicated the murder case that has remained unsolved for decades.

2. 15 And 20 Years In Prison The Associated Press reports that if convicted, Jay Bryant could face between 15 and 20 years in prison. Charges against him are not clear at the moment, but they will likely around be an accomplice to murder.

Also read: Thomas Crook to Cole Allen: List of people charged with Trump assassination attempts

3. He Let The Murderers In Jay Bryant admitted that he knew a gun would be used to kill Jam Master Jay and conceded that he let the men who killed Jam Master Jay in his New York City studio on the day of his death. It is unclear if Bryant would be subjected to further investigation, given that more than 22 years have passed since the murder.

4. Was Charged Three Years Ago Notably, this is not the first time the name of Jay Bryant has come up in connection with the murder of Jam Master Jay. According to NBC News, Bryant was charged with the death of the rapper. However, the charges against the 52-year-old did not go through.