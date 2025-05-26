Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, 82, is making headlines after being photographed with a young blonde woman at a Texas bar. The woman has been identified as Jessica Jane Farrow, a real estate manager at Vuori Clothing, Inwood Tavern in Dallas, the Daily Mail reported. Who is Jessica Jane Farrow, young woman seen with Jerry Jones in viral photos at Texas bar? (X)

Who is Jessica Jane Farrow, the woman spotted with Jerry Jones?

Farrow’s Instagram handle, @jessicajanefarrow, has the bio, “Books, Real Estate @vuoriclothing, Philanthropy, Fashion, Wine, Art, Travel, Wellness… and more books.” Last October, sheappeared on the LivBtr podcast after being diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer. At the time, she opened up about her health journey to remission.

Jerry Jones spotted with Jessica Jane Farrow (X)

Jones has been married to Eugenia ‘Gene’ Jones, 81, since 1963. The couple have been happily married, and nothing about his photos with Farrow suggests anything other than the fact that the Cowboys owner was simply taking a selfie with a fan.

Despite Jones’ high-profile status, his wife has always maintained a relatively private life. She is a former Miss Arkansas USA. The couple have three children – Stephen, Charlotte, and Jerry Jr. All of the pair’s children hold executive positions within the Cowboys organization.

The Cowboys are now preparing for the 2025 NFL season under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer. The team is reportedly focusing on improvement after their upsetting 7–10 record from the previous season. Their return to playoff contention could be challenging in an improved NFC East.

TheDallas Cowboys website praises Jones for having “brought unprecedented results and success to one of the world's most popular sports entities.” The website adds of Jones, “His more than three-decade long journey reached a rare pinnacle with his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a member of the 2017 class of enshrinees, as Jones became just the 15th owner in history to earn a bust in Canton.”