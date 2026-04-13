Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death, ‘She would never commit suicide’

The fiancé of Ashlee Jenae, a 31-year-old Miami-based lifestyle influencer who was found dead in her Tanzania hotel room just days after her engagement, has come under the spotlight after her unexpected death. While her fiancé Joe McCann claimed she died by suicide, many online have disputed the theory, according to Baller Alert.

Who is Joe McCann? Ashlee Jenae's fiancé under spotlight after US influencer's death(ashleejenae/Instagram)

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Ashlee built a massive following on Instagram under the handles @ashleejenae and @xoashleyjenae by documenting what she described as a soft life philosophy. She was dead at the Serval Wildlife Resort in Tanzania, following which Joe said that Tanzanian authorities determined she died by hanging and has characterized the death as a suicide. However, her friends and family have rejected the claim.

Who is Joe McCann?

Ashlee’s Tanzania trip was meant to celebrate her 31st birthday and her recent engagement to Joe, with whom she shared several photos on Instagram.

Joe, the founder and CEO of Asymmetric Financial, is a recognized name in crypto and finance circles, backed by investors like Marc Andreessen and Chris Dixon, according to Art Threat.

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{{^usCountry}} Joe’s bio on Asymmetric Financial’s website reads, “Joe McCann is the founder, CEO, CIO, and solo managing GP of Asymmetric. Joe has over 25 years of experience, working on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Previously, Joe was a Senior Director at Microsoft (Cloud+AI), Head of Quantitative Trading at Passport Capital, and the co-founder/CEO of NodeSource, a venture-backed, open source startup that exited in 2019. Joe has been investing in web3 startups and trading crypto since 2016 and is an advisor to dozens of crypto-related startups.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Joe’s bio on Asymmetric Financial’s website reads, “Joe McCann is the founder, CEO, CIO, and solo managing GP of Asymmetric. Joe has over 25 years of experience, working on Wall Street and in Silicon Valley. Previously, Joe was a Senior Director at Microsoft (Cloud+AI), Head of Quantitative Trading at Passport Capital, and the co-founder/CEO of NodeSource, a venture-backed, open source startup that exited in 2019. Joe has been investing in web3 startups and trading crypto since 2016 and is an advisor to dozens of crypto-related startups.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} An April 4 post shared by Ashlee shows her and Joe walking a lioness when Joe gets down on one knee and proposes her with a ring. The two then kiss and embrace. “Still taking this in… somewhere in Africa,” the post is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An April 4 post shared by Ashlee shows her and Joe walking a lioness when Joe gets down on one knee and proposes her with a ring. The two then kiss and embrace. “Still taking this in… somewhere in Africa,” the post is captioned. {{/usCountry}}

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In February, Ashley shared a carousel of photos, many of which feature her and Joe. “Came for the beads , stayed for the feels,” she wrote.

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Another series of photos of Ashlee and Joe, shared in December 2025, is captioned, “What does love feel like to you ?”

Loved ones raise concerns

Ashlee’s close friend, PR executive Savannah Britt, took to X to claim that she believes Ashlee could not have killed herself.

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“We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now!” Savannah wrote.

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Many agreed with Savannah in the comment section. “Hanging yourself on vacation is the least believable thing ever,” one user wrote. “It just doesn’t make sense since it was her birthday & she’d just gotten engaged,” wrote another.

“There’s no fuc**** way this is true! I cannot believe this! I love Ashlee what the fu**!!” one user wrote, to which Savannah replied, referencing Joe, “We gotta amplify this! Its so ridiculous that this man tried to say she hung herself”.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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