Authorities in Texas have charged a man with capital murder after he was accused of killing his mother, father and older brother. The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Joshua Dahan, per CBS Austin and FOX 7 Austin.

Who is Joshua Dahan? Texas man, 27, charged after shooting dead parents and older brother at Pflugerville home(Travis County Sheriff's Office)

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The Travis County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after three people were found dead in a Pflugerville home Thursday morning, May 7.

“TCSO Dispatch received a 911 call at 8:29 a.m. on May 7 from a relative requesting a welfare check after one of the residents did not show up for work that morning. Upon arrival to the home located on the 17900 block of Civorno Drive, deputies located three deceased adults – a male estimated to be in his 60s, a female estimated to be in her 60s, and a male estimated to be in his 30s – with gunshot wounds,” the Travis County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced in a news release.

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{{^usCountry}} “A person of interest was identified, and his vehicle was located near Norwood Park Blvd. He was detained nearby without incident at approximately 11:45 a.m. with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and the Austin Police Department.” the release added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “A person of interest was identified, and his vehicle was located near Norwood Park Blvd. He was detained nearby without incident at approximately 11:45 a.m. with assistance from the U.S. Marshals and the Austin Police Department.” the release added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The release further said that this is being considered an isolated incident. The investigation is active. Who is Joshua Dahan? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The release further said that this is being considered an isolated incident. The investigation is active. Who is Joshua Dahan? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Not much has been revealed about Joshua, except that he allegedly killed his parents, 62-year-old dad Armand Dahan and 63-year-old mom Jami Dahan, as well as his 31-year-old brother, Noah Dahan, People reported. He was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 5 pm on a charge of capital murder. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Not much has been revealed about Joshua, except that he allegedly killed his parents, 62-year-old dad Armand Dahan and 63-year-old mom Jami Dahan, as well as his 31-year-old brother, Noah Dahan, People reported. He was booked into the Travis County Jail just before 5 pm on a charge of capital murder. {{/usCountry}}

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"This was [a] very shocking and very peaceful and calm neighborhood," a neighbor told KXAN of the tragedy. "It was really surprising and, you know, shocking for all of us."

"There's always tons of people walking, talking to families or dogs [out] for a walk. It wasn't expected at all," another neighbor told the outlet.

Anyone with additional information on the case is urged to call the TCSO tipline at 512-854-1444.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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