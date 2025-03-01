Who is Joshua Stueve? DOJ spokesperson resigns citing ‘toxic’ work environment

Joshua Stueve, top spokesperson for the Department of Justice, resigned earlier this week. In his letter to leadership, the former federal employee said a ''toxic workplace environment" triggered his decision, The Hill reported. Joshua Stueve, a DOJ spokesperson, resigned due to “toxic workplace environment.”(REUTERS)

Stueve, who was not appointed by President Donald Trump, added that he cannot ''continue to serve in such a hostile and toxic work environment'. "The leadership at the highest levels makes clear we are not welcomed or valued, much less trusted to do our jobs,” he wrote.

The former DOJ spokesman clarified that Trump's win did not ''influence my decision'. "In fact, it has been an honor to serve this department under multiple administrations led by both Republicans and Democrats, each of whom have previously treated career staff with respect and dignity,” Stueve said in the letter, obtained by The Hill.

He, however, mentioned that ‘basic decency’ was gone from the DOJ since Attorney General Pam Bondi took office.

Stueve's resignation comes as Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has been examining federal agencies to cut spending. Several staffers have been fired since.

Who Is Joshua Stueve?

Stueve is a Marine Corps veteran who served nearly a decade on active duty. A native of Dayton, Ohio, he graduated from Wayne High School in Huber Heights in 1997. After high school, Stueve joined the Marine Corps as an infantryman, stationed in Spain, and deployed across Europe and the Mediterranean.

He later served as a Marine Corps media chief in New York City. Stueve then earned a bachelor’s degree from The Ohio State University and pursued a master’s degree at Purdue University.

According to Stueve's LinkedIn, he also worked as the Public Affairs Officer for the National Intrepid Center of Excellence at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center (2010–2014) and as the Director of Public Affairs at the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia (EDVA) from 2014 to 2021.

He started his DOJ stint in 2010, under former President Barack Obama. He was a spokesman for former Special Counsel Robert Mueller during the Trump-Russia investigation.