Who is Judge John Roach Jr., Collin County judge who presided over Karmelo Anthony murder trial?

Judge John Roach Jr., the presiding judge of Texas’ 296th District Court in Collin County, oversaw the high-profile murder trial of Karmelo Anthony, who was convicted on Tuesday of first-degree murder in the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf at a Frisco track meet in April 2025. The jury deliberated for roughly 2-3 hours before reaching the guilty verdict. They rejected self-defense and "sudden passion" arguments, then sentenced Anthony to 35 years in prison.

Judge John Roach Jr oversaw the high-profile murder trial of Karmelo Anthony.(John Roach Jr Website)

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Also Read: Karmelo Anthony found guilty: Protest outside McKinney court after Austin Metcalf suspect's verdict; videos

Who is Judge John Roach Jr.?

Judge John Roach Jr., a Republican, has served as a state district judge since 2007. His current term ends December 31, 2026, and he plans to retire at the end of the year. He previously practiced law as managing partner of Roach LLP and at Cowles & Thompson, P.C. He has presided over 20,000 cases, handling felonies, family law, civil matters, and child protective services. He also founded and presides over the North Texas Veterans Court, focusing on rehabilitation for veterans, and created the VALOR program.

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{{^usCountry}} His bio on his official website states, "Judge Roach has spent his life’s work on making a difference. Whether as al United States Marine, Plano City Councilman, an Adjunct Professor at Southern Methodist University or the University of North Texas College of Law, the Co-Author of Divorce in Peace, a community volunteer or in his current position as Judge he has worked tirelessly to make the difference for his country, community, the legal profession and for the litigants who appear before him." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His bio on his official website states, "Judge Roach has spent his life’s work on making a difference. Whether as al United States Marine, Plano City Councilman, an Adjunct Professor at Southern Methodist University or the University of North Texas College of Law, the Co-Author of Divorce in Peace, a community volunteer or in his current position as Judge he has worked tirelessly to make the difference for his country, community, the legal profession and for the litigants who appear before him." {{/usCountry}}

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Among the most high-profile cases overseen by Roach was the trial of Brandon McCall, who was sentenced to death in 2020 after being convicted of murdering Richardson police officer David Sherrard.

Following the verdict, Roach addressed the jury, saying the decision sent a clear message: “You sent a message that if you kill a cop in Texas, we'll give you a fair trial, but you're gonna die.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan ...Read More Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit. Read Less

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