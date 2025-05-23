Who is Kasper Eriksen, Mississippi Green Card holder detained by ICE at immigration appointment?

A man from Mississippi who holds a green card and has lived in the United States for over ten years was unexpectedly detained during what should have been a routine immigration appointment, according to his wife. Kasper Eriksen is currently being held at the LaSalle Detention Centre, an ICE facility in Jena, Louisiana.(Kasper William Eriksen/ Facebook)

Kasper Eriksen, a Danish citizen, went to Memphis on 15 April 2025 for what he believed would be the final interview in his application for US citizenship. The 31-year-old welder, who has been living in the country legally since 2013, was taken into custody because of a paperwork issue from 2015, his family said, as per Newsweek report.

His wife, Savannah Hobart Eriksen, said the situation came without warning.

"At 8 a.m. on April 15, 2025, we arrived in Memphis for his final interview together. There, we were met by ICE agents. Kasper was detained for a paperwork miscommunication from 2015, and I was sent home with no explanation and no idea where my husband had been transported," she said. "I was 22 weeks pregnant at the time, and as I drove the 3-hour journey back to Sturgis, Mississippi, to say I couldn't control my emotions would be an understatement."

Kasper was nearly finished with the process of becoming a US citizen. On 12 September 2024, his application (Form N-400) was marked as under active review, and there were no known problems. On 7 March 2025, he was given an interview date, a key step towards citizenship.

Despite following the legal process and living in the US for many years, Kasper has now been held for more than a month, and no court date has been set.

"Kasper has a long history of lawful personal and immigration behaviour. Unlawful behaviour is not part of his character. Detaining Kasper seems vengeful and is not morally right or rational," Savannah said.

She explained that Kasper first came to the US in 2009 as a high school exchange student. Since then, he and Savannah have built a life in Sturgis, Mississippi, where they are raising four children and expecting a fifth in August. Kasper is the family's only source of income. He works as a foreman at The Welding Works and is building their family home.

Savannah, who homeschools their children, said her husband’s detention has deeply affected the whole family.

"This situation has not only detained Kasper but also has placed an emotional, mental burden upon our children and me. The financial strain of paying our regular bills and attorney/court fees, however, we are thankful we have friends, family, and our community for their love and support."

She also said that without Kasper, their family is struggling both emotionally and financially.

Savannah added that her husband is well-known in the community as a kind and hardworking person. "He is considered an outstanding employee with an impeccable work ethic by his employer and the employees whom he supervises. He has paid his taxes since being employed in the U.S., holds a valid driver's license and SSN, and contributes as a valuable member of his community."

As of 15 May, Kasper’s lawyers had met with him to discuss possible parole or bond, but no hearing date has been set yet.

Immigration courts are currently overwhelmed, with a backlog of more than 3.7 million cases, according to Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse. Many asylum seekers wait years for a decision.

A recent AP/NORC poll shows that many people from both political parties support hiring more judges and staff to reduce the backlog. President Donald Trump’s administration has called this the “largest mass deportation operation in U.S. history.”

For now, the Eriksen family remains separated and uncertain about the future.

"Without [our community], my children or I wouldn't have any hope of normalcy and wouldn't be able to secure the attorneys who are working to get Kasper home to us."

"While Kasper embodies all the positive qualities of a hardworking man in pursuit of the American Dream, he never forgets his family and friends. He spends time with us and takes the time to give each of his children the attention and fatherly love they deserve," she said.