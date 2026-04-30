Who is Keyshun Jones? Former Texas Chick-fil-A worker accused of $80K Mac and Cheese scam

A former employee of Chick-fil-A has been accused of embezzling over $80,000 through a fraudulent refund scheme following his termination, FOX4 reported, citing police.

Tarrant County's online jail records indicate that Keyshun Jones faces charges including property theft, money laundering, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and fraudulent use of identification. (Tarrant County, Texas)

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Grapevine Police stated that the investigation commenced in November 2025 after the proprietor of a local Chick-fil-A reported a theft incident.

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Who is Keyshun Jones?

Detectives analyzing surveillance footage identified the suspect as Keyshun Jones, a former staff member who had been dismissed approximately one month before.

Police said that the footage captured Jones unauthorized behind the counter, where he allegedly utilized the restaurant’s register to process around 800 orders of macaroni and cheese trays and subsequently issued refunds to his personal credit cards.

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{{^usCountry}} Authorities reported that the total amount of the transactions exceeded $80,000. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Authorities reported that the total amount of the transactions exceeded $80,000. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to the release, the employee was terminated a month before the incident and was not supervised during the theft. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the release, the employee was terminated a month before the incident and was not supervised during the theft. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The owner/operator, Jarvis Boyd, notified the police about the theft, prompting an investigation that commenced in November 2025. Charges against Keyshun Jones {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The owner/operator, Jarvis Boyd, notified the police about the theft, prompting an investigation that commenced in November 2025. Charges against Keyshun Jones {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to police, Jones managed to evade arrest despite several attempts to apprehend him. He was ultimately taken into custody on April 17, 2026, with the aid of the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to police, Jones managed to evade arrest despite several attempts to apprehend him. He was ultimately taken into custody on April 17, 2026, with the aid of the Texas Attorney General’s Fugitive Task Force and the Fort Worth Police Department. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Jones is facing charges of property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest, as stated by the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Jones is facing charges of property theft, money laundering, and evading arrest, as stated by the police. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} If convicted, he could face a maximum of 10 years in state prison — during which time he will also have the option to order mac & cheese, as indicated by the menus provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Shooting near Chick-fil-A in New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If convicted, he could face a maximum of 10 years in state prison — during which time he will also have the option to order mac & cheese, as indicated by the menus provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Shooting near Chick-fil-A in New Jersey {{/usCountry}}

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In a recent incident at a Chick-fil-A in New Jersey, one individual lost their life and several others sustained injuries.

Union County Police arrived at the scene following reports of the shooting on April 11 at approximately 9 p.m. local time, according to ABC 7 and CBS New York.

According to Newsweek, one person was confirmed dead and at least six individuals were shot during the event. The identities of the victims and suspects have not been disclosed as of that time.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shweta Kukreti ...Read More Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined the Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She currently works as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta strongly emphasizes team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She received the Digi Star Award at the Hindustan Times within a year of joining for her broad coverage of US politics. In 2025, she earned both a promotion and a redesignation, a significant achievement recognising her contributions and the strong value she brings to the team. She has previously worked with the Indian Express, HTDS, ANI and Republic World. Seniors in all the media organisations recognised her work. Regarding education, she earned a BA (Hons.) in Political Science and a master's degree from Delhi University, and she pursued a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). She also holds a diploma in Women's Empowerment and Development from IGNOU University and a French certification course from Alliance Française de Delhi. If not working, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities in Rishikesh and Himachal Pradesh. She loves to play badminton, volleyball, and chess, and spend time with her friends and family. She also enjoys spiritual activities. Read Less

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