A search is underway for 43-year-old Kimberly McGrath more than four days after her car was found crashed and abandoned in Huron Township. The Michigan woman disappeared after a homeowner found her car wrecked in their backyard.

Who is Kimberly McGrath? Search underway for missing Michigan woman whose car was found crashed and abandoned (Huron Township Department of Public Safety/Facebook)

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On Saturday, October 10, the Huron Township Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle that crashed in the backyard of a residence on the 18000 block of Hannan Road, per a news release. The homeowner reported that the car’s occupant could not be located.

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Officers arrived at the scene and identified the owner of the vehicle as 43-year-old Kimberly Noel McGrath. However, they could not locate her at the scene or her residence.

McGrath’s family, who had not heard from her since the day before the accident, reported her missing.

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{{^usCountry}} “Officers responded to the location and were unable to locate the driver/ owner of the vehicle. The vehicle owner is a resident of Southgate and was not located at her residence. Family members have since reported her missing. Her last contact with family was Friday, October 9, 2026,” Huron Township Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Officers responded to the location and were unable to locate the driver/ owner of the vehicle. The vehicle owner is a resident of Southgate and was not located at her residence. Family members have since reported her missing. Her last contact with family was Friday, October 9, 2026,” Huron Township Department of Public Safety wrote on Facebook. {{/usCountry}}

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“Several efforts have been taken to locate the missing person in the area where the vehicle was located. The vehicle crash occurred near the Huron River. The Huron Township Fire Department conducted a water search in accessible parts of the Huron River. The Huron Township Police Department, Huron Township Fire Department, Metroparks Police Department, and the Michigan State Police have conducted an aerial search (drones) and a K9 ground search. These efforts have been unsuccessful in locating the driver,” it added.

Who is Kimberly McGrath?

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Not much has been revealed about McGrath, except that she is from Southgate, and is 5’7’’ tall and weighs approximately 150 lbs.

“Our fear is that Kimberly could be injured from the crash,” Everette Robbins with the Huron Township Department of Public Safety said in a statement. “Our number one priority is to locate her and make sure she is safe.”

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“We ask residents who live in that area to check their outbuildings or anywhere on your property where an injured person may seek shelter,” he continued. “We continue to investigate and use every resource available to us. Her family desperately wants her home, so if you know where she is, please call us.”

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Anyone with information on McGrath’s whereabouts is urged to call the Huron Township Police Department at 734-753-4400.