Six dead, including child, in Wisconsin plane crash; investigators examine pilot’s ‘icing’ report

Six people, including a child, died after a small plane crashed in a densely wooded area of Wisconsin on Tuesday night, October 13. Six people, including a child, died in a Wisconsin plane crash after the pilot reported icing before impact. (unsplash)

The pilot had reported ice forming on the aircraft before the crash, according to reports citing the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

The fixed-wing Piper plane was travelling from Kenosha to Menomonie when it went down in the town of Dellona at around 9:31 p.m. local time, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Five adults and one child were on board.

All six were found dead at the scene, and their identities have not yet been released. AP News also reported that investigators are examining the weather conditions at the time of the crash.

Pilot reported icing before Wisconsin plane crash According to the NTSB, the aircraft was flying at around 24,000 feet when the pilot reported icing and requested permission to land at a nearby airport. Air traffic control approved the request and stayed in contact with the pilot until communication and tracking data were suddenly lost.

The aircraft had left Kenosha Regional Airport shortly before 9 p.m., according to FlightAware. Officials also confirmed that the plane had been in contact with a nearby air traffic control tower shortly before the crash.

However, investigators have not confirmed whether icing or another weather condition caused the aircraft to go down. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

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Sauk County Sheriff's Office confirms six deaths In a statement, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said its dispatch centre received multiple reports of a downed aircraft near Park Lane in Dellona on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews found the crash site north of Park Lane and west of Herwig Road, in a densely wooded area. They began searching for survivors and worked to confirm the aircraft's identity and the number of people on board.

The sheriff's office said: "As a result of the search all 6 occupants of the aircraft were located deceased on scene."

Authorities also confirmed that no damage to buildings or injuries to people on the ground had been reported. The victims' names are being withheld at this time.

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Police scanner captures response at crash site Audio from police scanners offered a glimpse of what officers encountered when they reached the scene. According to WISN 12, one officer said: "I've got, uh, looks like, definitely an airplane seat of some sort with deceased in the front yard,"

The crash site remained secured as emergency personnel and investigators worked in the area.

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office received assistance from the Lake Delton Police Department, Delton Fire Department, Dells/Delton EMS, Sauk County Coroner's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.

FAA and NTSB to investigate Wisconsin plane crash The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the NTSB have been notified and will lead the investigation into the crash.

Investigators plan to review communications between the pilot and air traffic control, along with flight tracking data and weather conditions around the time of the incident. They will also examine the pilot's flight history and the aircraft's maintenance records.

The NTSB said a preliminary report is expected within 30 days. The investigation will seek to establish what happened before the plane went down and whether weather played a role.