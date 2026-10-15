Six dead, including child, in Wisconsin plane crash; investigators examine pilot’s ‘icing’ report
Six people, including a child, died in a Wisconsin plane crash after the pilot reported icing before impact.
Six people, including a child, died after a small plane crashed in a densely wooded area of Wisconsin on Tuesday night, October 13.
The pilot had reported ice forming on the aircraft before the crash, according to reports citing the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
The fixed-wing Piper plane was travelling from Kenosha to Menomonie when it went down in the town of Dellona at around 9:31 p.m. local time, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said. Five adults and one child were on board.
All six were found dead at the scene, and their identities have not yet been released. AP News also reported that investigators are examining the weather conditions at the time of the crash.
Pilot reported icing before Wisconsin plane crash
According to the NTSB, the aircraft was flying at around 24,000 feet when the pilot reported icing and requested permission to land at a nearby airport. Air traffic control approved the request and stayed in contact with the pilot until communication and tracking data were suddenly lost.
The aircraft had left Kenosha Regional Airport shortly before 9 p.m., according to FlightAware. Officials also confirmed that the plane had been in contact with a nearby air traffic control tower shortly before the crash.
However, investigators have not confirmed whether icing or another weather condition caused the aircraft to go down. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
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Sauk County Sheriff's Office confirms six deaths
In a statement, the Sauk County Sheriff's Office said its dispatch centre received multiple reports of a downed aircraft near Park Lane in Dellona on Tuesday night.
Emergency crews found the crash site north of Park Lane and west of Herwig Road, in a densely wooded area. They began searching for survivors and worked to confirm the aircraft's identity and the number of people on board.
The sheriff's office said: "As a result of the search all 6 occupants of the aircraft were located deceased on scene."
Authorities also confirmed that no damage to buildings or injuries to people on the ground had been reported. The victims' names are being withheld at this time.
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Police scanner captures response at crash site
Audio from police scanners offered a glimpse of what officers encountered when they reached the scene. According to WISN 12, one officer said: "I've got, uh, looks like, definitely an airplane seat of some sort with deceased in the front yard,"
The crash site remained secured as emergency personnel and investigators worked in the area.
The Sauk County Sheriff's Office received assistance from the Lake Delton Police Department, Delton Fire Department, Dells/Delton EMS, Sauk County Coroner's Office and Wisconsin State Patrol.
FAA and NTSB to investigate Wisconsin plane crash
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the NTSB have been notified and will lead the investigation into the crash.
Investigators plan to review communications between the pilot and air traffic control, along with flight tracking data and weather conditions around the time of the incident. They will also examine the pilot's flight history and the aircraft's maintenance records.
The NTSB said a preliminary report is expected within 30 days. The investigation will seek to establish what happened before the plane went down and whether weather played a role.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSehjal Gupta
Sehjal Gupta is a Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times and is part of the US Desk. She covers a wide range of stories from the United States, including politics, sports, entertainment, breaking news, and major global developments. She enjoys working across different beats because every story brings a fresh perspective and an opportunity to explore something different. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sehjal was part of The Times of India, where she headed the International Sports and US Streamers team. She reported on international sports, athlete stories, streamer news, and major developments from around the world. The role gave her the opportunity to work on a diverse range of stories while leading coverage across two evolving news categories. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) and believes the experience taught her the importance of staying organised, managing priorities, and adapting to new challenges. Over the years, she has reported on a variety of topics and enjoys taking on stories that keep her curious and encourage her to look beyond the obvious. Expertise: International news, International/US sports, and streamer coverage. Interests: Global affairs, geopolitics, politics, and entertainment. Outside work, Sehjal loves travelling, watching movies, and exploring new places to eat. She enjoys discovering new cultures and believes that some of the best stories and experiences come from stepping outside her comfort zone and exploring unfamiliar places.Read More