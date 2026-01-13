A teacher and school founder in Illinois has been charged with grooming and sexually exploiting a child. 32-year-old Dakota (Kody) M. Czerwonka, of Montrose, was arrested at 1 pm on January 9 after Effingham police received a report about inappropriate electronic messages involving a child, according to Wand News. Who is Kody Czerwonka? Illinois school founder and teacher arrested for grooming, sexually exploiting child (Effingham Police Department/Facebook)

Czerwonka was arrested and booked into the Effingham County Jail on charges of Grooming – Luring Child to Commit Sex Offense or Engaging in Unlawful Sexual Conduct With a Child – class 4 Felony, and Sexual Exploitation of a Child – class 4 Felony. If convicted, both the charges are punishable by a prison sentence of 1 to 3 years, a fine of up to $25,000, and mandatory sex offender registration.

An initial court appearance is scheduled to be held on Monday, January 12, to determine eligibility for continued detention under the Pre-Trial Fairness Act. Grooming is a detainable offense under the SAFE-T Act, and people charged with this violation of law can be detained pre-trial.

Read More | Who is Christina Formella? Illinois special education teacher, 30, arrested for allegedly molesting 15-year-old student

"After reviewing the content of the case after it was reported to our Department, Officers immediately identified a very real safety risk and promptly effected an arrest of the subject, thereby eliminating any further opportunities for this individual to be in contact with other students or children. I’m very pleased with their efforts. They showed dedication to ensuring the safety of our community through these actions,” said Effingham Police Chief Kurt Davis, according to a Facebook post by Effingham Police Department.