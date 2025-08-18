Who is Krishangi Meshram? Indian-origin law prodigy making solicitor history in England and Wales

Krishangi Meshram, an Indian-origin scholar, has scripted history yet again as the youngest solicitor in England and Wales in recent times. Meshram, only 21, has now added another accolade to her already extraordinary journey, according to a report published in Open University News. Krishangi Meshram is presently looking for job opportunities in the UK and the UAE.(Screengrab/Open University)

According to OU News, Meshram earned the title when she was just 21 years old. The report added that her story was published in The Law Society Gazette.

Who is Krishnagi Meshram? Tracing the scholar’s academic journey

Born in India and brought up in the Iskcon Mayapur community in West Bengal, Krishangi began her remarkable academic journey at just 17. Meshram, who presently is residing in the United Arab Emirates, enrolled in a law degree with The Open University a few years ago. By the age of 18, she graduated with a First Class Honors Degree in Law, making her the youngest ever OU Law graduate.

Meshram’s passion for law began during her third year of study at OU when she participated in practical law modules. It was then that she realized a legal career was not just an ambition, but her true calling.

Krishangi told OU News she was grateful that she got the opportunity to begin her LLB studies early. She added that starting early helped her lay the foundation of her legal career while discovering a deep passion for law.

Krishnagi Meshram's early career and ambitions

After graduating in 2022, Krishangi landed a role with an international law firm. She has already worked in Singapore and is currently exploring opportunities in the UK and the UAE, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Her legal interests extend to areas like fintech, blockchain, and AI law. Meshram has expressed a desire to specialize in legal services for businesses and private clients, OU News stated.

Speaking to the varsity news portal, she had earlier said, “My next step will be to finalise my specialism. I’m hoping to help businesses and private clients with vital legal matters such as wills and probate, while also keeping an eye on emerging digital technologies.”

