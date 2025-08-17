Will Hurricane Erin hit Florida? Storm intensifies concerns along the East Coast

Hurricane Erin, which rapidly intensified into a Category 5 storm on Saturday, August 16, has now weakened to a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 125 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Despite the reduction in wind speed, Erin is expanding in size and remains a major system to watch out for in the Atlantic, according to Naples Daily News. Hurricane Erin has weakened to a Category 3 storm but remains significant, with dangerous surf and rip currents expected along the Florida and East Coast. (Photo by Handout / NOAA / AFP) (AFP)

The report added that Hurricane Erin, as of early August 17, was located about 150 miles north of Puerto Rico, moving west-northwest at 14mph. The storm’s outer rainbands are already producing gusty winds and heavy rainfall across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with tropical storm warnings in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands and watches issued for the southeastern Bahamas.

Hurricane Erin: Forecast track and potential impacts

Forecasters expect Erin’s core to pass east of the Turks and Caicos Islands and southeastern Bahamas late Sunday into Monday. A gradual turn to the north is projected on Monday and Tuesday, which should steer Erin away from a direct landfall on Florida or the southeastern United States, according to another CNN report.

By midweek, the hurricane is forecast to be located roughly midway between Bermuda and the East Coast of the US. Even with the storm’s center offshore, its impacts will stretch across a wide area due to its expanding wind field. Hurricane-force winds currently extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, while tropical-storm-force winds reach nearly 205 miles, CNN reports added.

Florida and East Coast concerns

Naples Daily News report stated that though Florida is not expected to see a direct landfall, residents and visitors have been urged to remain alert. The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has warned of dangerous rip currents and high surf along the Florida coast between August 18 and August 21. Breakers greater than seven feet are expected on August 19 and August 20, creating hazardous beach conditions.

Beyond Florida, dangerous surf and rip currents will be affecting the Bahamas, Bermuda, much of the US East Coast, and Atlantic Canada in the coming days, the CNN report added.

Also read: Terrifying beauty of Hurricane Erin’s eye: ‘Stadium effect’ video takes over X

While Erin’s rapid intensification shocked forecasters as it jumped from a tropical storm to a Category 5 hurricane in just over 24 hours, it is not the only Atlantic hurricane to reach that intensity level. According to an Associated Press report, meteorologists said only 43 Atlantic hurricanes have ever reached Category 5 strength on record. Erin’s explosive growth highlights a trend of more frequent rapid intensification events in recent years as ocean waters warm.

FAQs

Is Hurricane Erin headed for Florida?

No. Forecasts show Erin turning north, away from Florida. However, coastal areas will still face dangerous surf and rip currents.

What areas are under warning?

A tropical storm warning is in effect for the Turks and Caicos Islands. A tropical storm watch is in place for the southeastern Bahamas.

What impacts could Florida see?

Hazardous surf, rip currents, and offshore dangerous conditions are expected from August 18 to 21, especially on August 19 and 20.

How strong is Erin right now?

As of Sunday morning, Erin is a Category 3 hurricane with sustained winds of 125 mph. Forecasters warn the storm could fluctuate in strength as it undergoes structural changes.