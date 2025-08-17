Terrifying beauty of Hurricane Erin’s eye: ‘Stadium effect’ video takes over X

A video captured from inside the eye of Hurricane Erin, which became a major storm in Atlantic waters, has left the internet gasping in wonder. The dramatic footage was recorded by Hurricane Hunters who "flew in" to collect data. “Stadium effect” spotted at Hurricane Erin's eye by Hurricane Hunters. (X/@53rdWRS)

“Last night, the 53rd Weather Reconnaissance Squadron flew into the eye of Hurricane Erin—and captured imagery of the breathtaking stadium effect. These missions provide critical data to the NHC to improve forecasts, helping keep communities safe before the storm makes landfall,” read the post shared along with the video.

The clip captures Hurricane Erin's "stadium effect," which shows towering clouds creating what looks like a colossal arena suspended in the sky. The video progresses by showing the storm's deceptively calm eye.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

An individual expressed, “This is absolutely incredible. Narrow, cylindrical stadium effect. Just surreal.” Another remarked, “My brother and I threw football in the eye of a Category 1 hurricane not quite 50 years ago at the Outer Banks, NC. They recommended we shelter in place! Not the case with Category 5!”

A third posted, “Absolutely stunning that we have the capability to get these images.” A fourth wrote, “I hate what these storms do, but I am always in awe of Mother Nature's power just the same. I am praying for you all, and thank you for what you do for us!”

About Hurricane Erin:

One of the major storms in Atlantic waters, Hurricane Erin intensified to a rare category 5 before becoming a category 4 storm. According to reports, the storm’s centre was located about 235 kilometres northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Erin underwent astonishingly rapid intensification, going from a Category 1 hurricane to a Category 5 in just 24 hours.