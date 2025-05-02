Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

South Delhi car lifted mid-air, left dangling on uprooted tree as fierce storm, rain batter national capital

ByHT Trending Desk
May 02, 2025 04:27 PM IST

A massive tree crashed down in Sheikh Sarai, crushing one car and lifting another off the ground.

A fierce thunderstorm accompanied by heavy rain swept across Delhi-NCR in the early hours of Friday, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Among the hardest-hit areas was Sheikh Sarai, where multiple vehicles were crushed under falling trees, and dramatic visuals of the chaos surfaced online.

The incident took place in Sheikh Sarai.(X/@GreaterNoidaW)
The incident took place in Sheikh Sarai.(X/@GreaterNoidaW)

Also read: Delhi sees chaos as rain, thunderstorms cause waterlogging, flight delays

A video shared on social media platform X captured a jaw-dropping moment when a massive tree was uprooted by the storm’s intensity. The tree’s roots were so deeply embedded and forcefully pulled from the ground that a nearby parked car was seen suspended halfway into the air. As the tree toppled, its branches collapsed onto another vehicle parked close by, crushing it partially.

Rain wreaks havoc

According to Delhi Police, four people were killed and another injured when a tree collapsed on a tubewell room in a farm located in Kharkhari village, Dwarka.

At Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport, flight operations were severely affected. Officials reported that at least three flights were diverted and more than 100 delayed due to the storm.

“The adverse weather conditions in the city had led to delays in both arriving and departing flights. Moreover, three flights had to be diverted,” an airport official said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert the previous day but upgraded it to a red alert early Friday morning, warning of wind speeds reaching 70–80 km/h.

Also read: ‘Gurgaon is water park today’: Video of waterlogging surfaces as heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR

IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said there was a drop in temperature by 7-10°C at most places after the storm hit the city.

"Due to the storm, temperature fell by around 7-10°C at most places. For instance, at Lodhi road, it fell from 28.2°C at 5:15 am to 20.7°C at 5:30 am. Similarly at Jafarpur, it dropped from 28.4°C at 19°C," Jenamani said, stating the last time Delhi recorded a heavier 24-hour spell of rain in May was 2021. "This was when we had 119.3mm of rainfall in a single day on May 20, 2021, in association with the movement of the remnants of the cyclone Tauktae," he said.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / South Delhi car lifted mid-air, left dangling on uprooted tree as fierce storm, rain batter national capital
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On