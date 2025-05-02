‘Gurgaon is water park today’: Video of waterlogging surfaces as heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR

Several parts of Gurgaon were waterlogged on Friday morning, May 2, after heavy rainfall and thunderstorms hit Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), disrupting traffic. Several videos showing the extent of waterlogging surfaced on social media platform X. The national capital woke up to heavy rain on Friday. (X)

An intense thunderstorm swept through the national capital in the early hours, triggering widespread waterlogging, traffic snarls, and even fatalities. According to police, four people lost their lives and one person was injured after a tree collapsed on a tubewell room in a farm in Kharkhari village in Dwarka.

The storm also disrupted flight operations at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Officials familiar with the matter said that at least three flights were diverted and over 100 faced delays during the early hours.

“The adverse weather conditions in city head led to delays in both arriving and departing flights. Moreover, three flights had to be diverted”, an airport official said.

“A flight had to be diverted to Ahmedabad and two of them had to be diverted to Jaipur”, another flight official said.

“Due to the weather, a SpiceJet flight from Leh that was scheduled to arrive around 8am, was cancelled. IndiGo too had to cancel its Srinagar and Leh bound flights,” he added.

While the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a yellow alert on Thursday predicting a thunderstorm with drizzle and gusty winds of up to 50 km/hr, it upgraded the warning to a red alert at around 5:30am Friday morning.

The updated red alert warned of moderate to heavy rain along with a “severe” thunderstorm and wind speeds of 70-80 km/hr, likely to persist until around 8:30am.