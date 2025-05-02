‘Stuck since 5 am’: Delhi office-goer shares ordeal as rain brings both relief and chaos

Delhi woke up to a spell of heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday morning, bringing much-needed relief from the intense summer heat. However, it also caused significant disruptions across the city, including uprooted trees and waterlogging. A commuter shared his ordeal caused by the downpour. A man said he got stuck in traffic while travelling to his office in Laxmi Nagar amid Delhi rains. (X/@ANI)

“Delhi experienced heavy rainfall and strong winds this morning,” ANI wrote. They also shared a video of a man stuck at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg while going to his office at Laxmi Nagar.

“I am heading to my office in Laxmi Nagar. The rain has brought such relief from the heat. But now I am late for work. I have been stuck here since 5 am… There was a traffic snarl as well as an accident here just now. There is no waterlogging here but at the Connaught Place flyover,” the man, Mukesh, told ANI.

In the same X thread, ANI also shared an interview with another commuter who said, “This rainfall will bring respite from heat. It is a bit cold now... There is waterlogging at the underpass. Bikes and autos are breaking down there. We have returned from there."

Take a look at the videos:

The India Meteorological Department reported a “moderate to intense spell over Delhi.” The agency wrote, “Recorded squally winds in gust at during 0530-0550 Pragati Maidan 78 kmph; Lodhi Road 59 kmph; Pitam Pura 59 kmph; Nazafgarh 56 kmph; IGNOU 52 kmph; Palam 62 kmph.”

The department also issued an alert for severe weather in Delhi and the NCR, warning of possible impacts such as fallen tree branches, uprooting of trees, damage to standing crops, and partial damage to vulnerable structures.

The department suggested a series of actions to keep the residents safe during the calamity.

1. Keep a watch for worsening weather conditions and move to a safe place if required

2. Stay indoors with windows and doors shut

3. Avoid travel, if possible

4. If outdoors, do not take shelter under trees

5. Do not lie on concrete floor or lean against a concrete wall

6. Unplug electronic appliances

7. Get out of waterbodies

8. Stay away from objects that conduct electricity