Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, May 02, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Passenger slams Air India for flight delay in Delhi amid heavy rainfall, airline responds

ByTrisha Sengupta
May 02, 2025 07:59 AM IST

Adverse weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi and NCR have impacted the operations of some flights at Delhi Airport.

An angry passenger took to X to share about a two-hour delay in an Air India flight from Delhi amid thunderstorms, gusty winds, and early morning rain lashing the national capital and NCR.

Air India reacted to an X post shared by a customer. (REUTERS)
Air India reacted to an X post shared by a customer. (REUTERS)

“Every @airindia flight seems to be delayed by 1-2 hours—zero respect for passengers' time. No improvement, no accountability. It's shameful that we compare ourselves to Pakistan instead of China who is 100 years ahead of us,” the X user wrote. In another post, the passenger added, “And the tragedy is non refundable tickets and no compensation for wasting passengers time.”

Also Read: ‘Loud dust storm, howling wind’: Delhi, NCR wake up to heavy rainfall, thunderstorm. Watch

How did Air India respond?

“Dear Mr. Rana, the flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi,” Air India responded, adding, “Please be assured that the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), issued an advisory for the passengers travelling amid the rainfall lashing Delhi and NCR.

Also Read: ‘Meant for imbalance’: Delhi entrepreneur’s take on work-life balance sparks debate

“Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” DIAL wrote on X.

In a follow-up post, the agency added, “The thunderstorm has passed. However, there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. All stakeholders are working together to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.” It further advised passengers to contact their “respective airlines for the latest flight updates”.

Though the showers offered much-needed relief from Delhi’s sweltering heat, they also led to widespread waterlogging and uprooted trees across the city.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
News / Trending / Passenger slams Air India for flight delay in Delhi amid heavy rainfall, airline responds
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, May 02, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On