Passenger slams Air India for flight delay in Delhi amid heavy rainfall, airline responds

An angry passenger took to X to share about a two-hour delay in an Air India flight from Delhi amid thunderstorms, gusty winds, and early morning rain lashing the national capital and NCR. Air India reacted to an X post shared by a customer. (REUTERS)

“Every @airindia flight seems to be delayed by 1-2 hours—zero respect for passengers' time. No improvement, no accountability. It's shameful that we compare ourselves to Pakistan instead of China who is 100 years ahead of us,” the X user wrote. In another post, the passenger added, “And the tragedy is non refundable tickets and no compensation for wasting passengers time.”

How did Air India respond?

“Dear Mr. Rana, the flight is delayed due to adverse weather conditions in Delhi,” Air India responded, adding, “Please be assured that the safety of our passengers remains our highest priority. We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding.”

The airport operator, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), issued an advisory for the passengers travelling amid the rainfall lashing Delhi and NCR.

“Due to inclement weather conditions and thunderstorms in Delhi, some flights have been impacted at Delhi Airport. Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” DIAL wrote on X.

In a follow-up post, the agency added, “The thunderstorm has passed. However, there is some impact on flight operations due to adverse weather conditions. All stakeholders are working together to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience.” It further advised passengers to contact their “respective airlines for the latest flight updates”.

Though the showers offered much-needed relief from Delhi’s sweltering heat, they also led to widespread waterlogging and uprooted trees across the city.