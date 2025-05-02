Menu Explore
‘Loud dust storm, howling wind’: Delhi, NCR wake up to heavy rainfall, thunderstorm. Watch

ByHT Trending Desk
May 02, 2025 06:25 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department has predicted severe thunderstorms with squally winds reaching 70–80 km/h over the next two hours.

A sudden dust storm accompanied by gusty winds swept across Delhi and NCR on Friday morning. Rainfall and thunderstorms lashed several parts of the national capital and surrounding areas. Many took to social media to post dramatic visuals. A few also shared videos of waterlogging in various areas.

As rain lashed Delhi-NCR, people flooded social media with photos and videos. (X/@ANI)
As rain lashed Delhi-NCR, people flooded social media with photos and videos. (X/@ANI)

What did social media users share?

An individual wrote, “Omg. First, a dust storm so loud that the howling wind woke me. And now it’s a full-blown storm with lightning, thunder, rain and wind. I’ve been awake and listening/ watching for the last 20 minutes. It looks so majestic and powerful. I’m always in awe of storms. I hope everyone is safe.”

Another posted, “Major dust storm and rain in Delhi,” and shared a photo.

A third shared, “Dust storm... Rain and Thunder... the room under construction is gonna be messy.” A fourth shared a video of the heavy rainfall:

Check out the videos shared by ANI:

IMD forecast:

“Severe thunder lightning squally winds 70-80 kmph likely (sic) over Delhi during next 2 hours,” The India Meteorological Department (IMD) posted on X at 5.19 am.

In another post, the department updated, “Moderate to intense spells of rainfall accompanied with moderate to severe thunderstorm and lightning (40-90 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to continue at many places of Delhi and NCR, Yamunanagar, Karnal, Safidon, Panipat, Sohana, Palwal, Nuh, Aurangabad, Hodal (Haryana) Gangoh, Shamli, Kandhla, Nandgaon, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Agra, Jajau (U.P.) Bhiwari, Deeg, Bharatpur (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours.”

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
