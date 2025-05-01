‘Meant for imbalance’: Delhi entrepreneur’s take on work-life balance sparks debate

Aryan Kochhar, a Delhi-based founder and CEO, has ignited a debate on LinkedIn after sharing his views on the popular pursuit of work-life balance. In his post, Kochhar argued that prioritising balance too early in life could stifle ambition and future success. Kochhar believes certain phases in life demand imbalance, seeing it as both natural and essential for growth.(pexel)

"If someone is chasing work-life balance at 25, then they will be chasing relevance at the age of 40," Kochhar stated in the post. While clarifying that he wasn’t entirely opposed to balance, he emphasized the importance of timing. "Yes, balance is important – but timing is everything," he wrote.

According to Kochhar, there are phases in life where imbalance is not only expected but necessary. "There are phases in life meant for imbalance. Phases where late nights aren't a problem – they're a privilege. Where losing sleep over your craft is how you build something that lasts," he explained.

He further added, "The irony? People obsessed with balance early on often end up with none – neither greatness, nor peace."

For Kochhar, true peace comes from achievement, not from rigidly protecting weekends. "Because deep down, real peace comes after you've built something you're proud of. Not while you're obsessively guarding your weekends," he noted.

He also highlighted that sacrifice is not meant to be constant, but rather seasonal. "The smart ones know when to sprint. The wise ones know when to slow down. But the clueless ones keep searching for balance – and end up losing everything worth balancing," he wrote.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly went viral, sparking a wave of reactions online. Many resonated with Kochhar’s perspective, while others felt it lacked nuance.

One commenter disagreed with the notion that sacrificing balance is the only path to success. "I do not agree, one can definitely achieve anything, if he or she balances their everyday tasks... The real tough thing is how you manage your daily tasks in a balanced way which will not affect your health and most people can't do it," the user shared.

Another echoed the idea of subjectivity in balance, writing, "I guess it's about finding a flow that works for you... It's walking a fine line between working hard enough but not at the cost of some primary factors like health."

A third user emphasised that happiness and peace mean different things to different people. "Balance is something which allows everyone to coexist even in the most chaotic and uncertain times," they commented.

One person praised Kochhar’s post, reflecting on the rhythm of life: "Balance isn't a destination; it's a rhythm. And the rhythm often demands hustle, grit, and uncomfortable growth... Perhaps there is a sweet spot – knowing what matters most at each phase, and being all in for it!"