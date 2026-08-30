Who is Madeline Veronique Daly? Wyoming mom pleads guilty to shooting 11-month-old son dead amid Lindsay Clancy trial

Madeline Veronique Daly, a 36-year-old mother from Wyoming, has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of her 11-month-old son, Basil Daly. Prosecutors said she shot the infant as law enforcement officers closed in on an RV in rural New Mexico.

Madeline Veronique Daly admitted to first-degree murder after fatally shooting her 11-month-old son, Basil, in New Mexico in 2025. (6th Judicial District Attorney/Facebook)

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The guilty plea, entered on August 26, means Daly now faces a possible life sentence in prison. The case has drawn fresh attention as the high-profile Lindsay Clancy trial continues to generate discussion about cases involving mothers accused of killing their children.

According to prosecutors, Daly admitted that she killed her son because she did not want the child's father to obtain custody. Investigators said she later told officers that the killing was "worth it" if it prevented the child's father and paternal relatives from seeing him again.

Deep Dive What motivated Madeline Veronique Daly to kill her son? Madeline Veronique Daly admitted to killing her son because she did not want the child's father to obtain custody, stating the act was 'worth it' if it prevented him and his paternal relatives from seeing the child. How did the custody dispute lead to Basil Daly's death? The custody dispute escalated when a Wyoming court granted emergency custody to Basil's father. Daly violated this order by taking her son to New Mexico, leading to a police pursuit and ultimately, the fatal shooting. What are the potential legal consequences for Madeline Veronique Daly? Having pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, Madeline Veronique Daly faces a possible life sentence in prison, with sentencing to occur at a later date.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial: Why is the jury deliberation taking so long? Latest update on mother accused of killing children

Custody dispute ended in fatal shooting

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{{^usCountry}} The case began in December 2025 after a Wyoming court granted Basil's father emergency custody of the child. Prosecutors said that Daly had violated the court order by taking her son from Wyoming to neighboring New Mexico, which led to a kidnapping investigation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case began in December 2025 after a Wyoming court granted Basil's father emergency custody of the child. Prosecutors said that Daly had violated the court order by taking her son from Wyoming to neighboring New Mexico, which led to a kidnapping investigation. {{/usCountry}}

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Soon after, Grant County Sheriff's deputies tracked Daly to a rural property near a highway in New Mexico. Authorities said officers located her outside a bunkhouse. But she ran into a nearby RV while carrying Basil as soon as she saw the officers.

Moments later, deputies heard a single gunshot. Officers forced their way into the RV and found Basil with a fatal gunshot wound to the face. The child died at the scene. Daly was taken into custody without further incident.

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Court documents cited by investigators state that during the custody battle, Daly had said, “he was not going to allow her (then) 8-month-old baby go back and forth from Nebraska to Wyoming twice a month.” She therefore kidnapped him.

Also read: Lindsay Clancy trial update: What happens if she's found not guilty by reason of insanity? Possible path to ‘freedom’

“Jake can't get Basil”

Investigators said Daly made several statements after her arrest explaining her actions. According to police records, she said, "Jake can't get Basil," when asked what she thought after seeing officers approach the property.

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Authorities also alleged that she claimed the child would have been in danger if returned to his father. However, those allegations against the father have not been proved.

The Sixth Judicial District Attorney's Office noted that Daly had been held without bond following her arrest because of the seriousness of the charges and the circumstances surrounding the child's death.

The office then announced that Daly pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of court proceedings held this week. Prosecutors said the conviction carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment under New Mexico law. Sentencing will take place at a later date.