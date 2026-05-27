Cheyenne fire: Massive blaze in Wyoming city; check road closures as scary visuals emerge

A massive structure fire in Cheyenne, Wyoming prompted a huge response from authorities on Tuesday. “Cheyenne Fire Rescue is currently responding to a structure fire at 2025 East Carlson Street,” the Cheyenne Police Department said in a statement on Facebook. A structure fire prompted road closures in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Tuesday. (Facebook/Cheyenne Police Department) They noted that Converse Avenue was closed between Dell Range Boulevard and Storey Boulevard. “Please avoid the area while crews work to contain the fire. Updates will be provided as they become available,” the statement further read. They also shared a photo showing the under-construction structure engulfed in flames.

Authorities did not immediately clarify on when Converse Avenue might reopen again. A cause for the blaze was not known immediately either. There's also no word on if anyone has been hurt in the fire. Also Read | South Gate fire: Massive industrial blaze blankets Los Angeles with smoke; videos emerge The fire is believed to have started after 3pm at the apartments which are under construction behind the Walmart on Dell Range. Several people shared photos and videos and the fire raged on in Cheyenne. Cheyenne fire: Photos and videos emerge A local news channel shared several photos from the scene of the fire, where crews could be seen battling the blaze.

A video was also shared where vehicles with sirens blaring could be heard in the vicinity of the fire. Meanwhile, a thick column of smoke could be seen rising up to the air.

On X, a person sharing visuals of the fire in Cheyenne claimed that it might have started from an explosion. However, there's no official confirmation of the same. “Massive fire from possible explosion in Cheyenne, Wyoming on new apartment complex still under construction. High Wyoming winds are creating a very dangerous situation near popular Dell Range Blvd,” they wrote, sharing a photo and video.

Yet another shared a photo where only smoke could be seen from afar. “My kiddo sent this to me looking at the fire that is near Converse and Carlson in Cheyenne. Very sad situation,” the person shared.

Yet another person shared a set of visuals, of the fire and traffic likely caused due to the firefighting efforts.