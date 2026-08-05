Who is Malik Chandler? Ohio dad pretends to be his 11-y/o daughter on TikTok, lures her alleged rapist and shoots him

An Ohio father pretended to be his 11-year-old daughter on TikTok to lure her alleged rapist to his home, where he shot him twice. Malik Chandler, 31, shot Diego Montoya Gonzalez, 20, in July after the 11-year-old’s mother found a video on the girl’s phone that showed him sexually assaulting her at their Grove City, Ohio, home, prosecutors said.

Ohio dad pretends to be his 11-y/o daughter on TikTok, lures her alleged rapist Diego Montoya Gonzalez (pictured) to his home, and shoots him (Franklin County Sheriff's Office)

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Chandler pretended to be his daughter on TikTok the next day, and lured Gonzalez back to their home, WNBS reported. He then shot Gonzalez twice.

Who is Malik Chandler?

Not much has been revealed about Chandler except that he told investigators that he had just planned to beat up Gonzalez, hold him there and then call police. He said he thought he saw Gonzalez reach for a gun in his pocket, which is when he himself grabbed his gun off the counter and opened fire.

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{{^usCountry}} Police arrived on the scene and found Gonzalez sitting in a chair with two gunshot wounds. He was then transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, WHIO reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police arrived on the scene and found Gonzalez sitting in a chair with two gunshot wounds. He was then transported to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, WHIO reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Chandler was charged with felony assault. His bond was set at $100,000.

Gonzalez was recently indicted by a grand jury on five counts of pandering sexually oriented material, two counts of rape and one count of obstruction of official business. According to prosecutors, they found several videos on his phone showing the sexual abuse of children. One clip featured an infant or toddler.

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The parents of the girl were in the Franklin County Common Pleas Courtroom as Gonzalez was arraigned on Monday. A $20,000 recognizance bond and a $50,000 cash bond were set by a judge.

In case Gonzalez is released from jail, he is required to not have any contact with the victim and her family. He is also banned from using the internet for any purposes outside of work.