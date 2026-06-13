Why was Jonathon Cooper arrested again? New felony assault charges revealed

Denver Broncos edge rusher Jonathon Cooper was arrested again on Thursday night, June 11, in Colorado. This is his second arrest in just one week, making the case more serious. Reports say he now faces four new charges linked to the same situation from June 4. These include two domestic violence charges, one harassment charge, and one for violating a protection order. Jonathon Cooper arrested again on new charges. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Four new charges on Jonathon Cooper The harassment charge is related to repeated phone calls, according to court reports via NFL Media. He is also charged with breaking a protection order that was put in place after his first arrest.

The first arrest happened on June 4 in Parker, Colorado, where he was booked on suspicion of domestic violence and criminal mischief, as noted by USA Today. Jail records say he was accused of biting his girlfriend’s phone during an argument, which led to the criminal mischief charge. He was released on June 5 on a personal recognizance bond, meaning he did not have to pay money but promised to appear in court.

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Jonathon Cooper’s court case updates He pleaded not guilty of domestic violence charges on June 8, though two days later, more charges were slapped against him including second degree assault by strangulation, and the one related to the June 4 incident, USA TODAY reported. Another charge is third-degree assault, meaning he is accused of knowingly or recklessly causing bodily injury.

Reports say the incident started after a verbal argument over cheating allegations, which then turned physical. The Denver Broncos team released a statement saying they are “disappointed” and are reviewing the situation, as per the reports by NFL Media.

NFL to decide discipline as Cooper faces court dates Head coach Sean Payton said the NFL will handle discipline and the team is waiting for the legal process to continue, as noted by USA Today. Cooper is expected to appear in court on June 12, shortly after the second arrest. There is a motions hearing set for July 6, and a possible jury trial on July 22, according to 9 News Denver.

Cooper had a strong 2025 season and finished second in sacks for the Broncos defense. He signed a four-year, $60 million contract extension in November 2024 with the Denver Broncos.