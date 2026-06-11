Karmelo Anthony's mother got nose job with GiveSendGo money? Fact-checking wild claims as alleged house photos surface

The same post claimed that recent photos show a smaller nose bridge and narrower nostrils, and it included alleged edited comparison images with measurements overlaid to highlight differences.

A social media post on X from Right Angle News Network claimed that Karmelo Anthony ’s mother used a large part of the funds raised for his legal defense to pay for nose-reduction plastic surgery, and it showed side-by-side images suggesting changes in her nose shape. The GiveSendGo for Anthony raised over $600,000 before going defunct.

Another viral claim on X (from an account named “Sovey”) said the family is living in a gated, guarded community in a 4-bedroom house with luxury features like a home theater. The post also alleged that Karmelo Anthony’s family is benefiting from the crime and using donated money for a new lifestyle, but these claims were not backed with verified documents.

On June 9, Karmelo Anthony was sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of murder in the April 2025 stabbing death of Austin Metcalf , a 17-year-old student killed at a Frisco-area high school track meet.

However, Kala Hayes, the mother of Karmelo Anthony, said publicly that the family had not received any money from the fundraiser when the rumors began, and she called claims of spending it “completely false”, as per the press conference statements. She also said they had not received “a single dime” at that time and were only recently told they could begin the withdrawal process, which would still take time.

Fundraiser money GiveSendGo co-founder Jacob Wells confirmed that no funds had been withdrawn from the campaign and that the family had not received any payout yet, according to reports from TMZ and Snopes. Because no money was withdrawn, there is no evidence showing that any fundraiser funds were used for a house, car, or cosmetic surgery.

The official GiveSendGo fundraiser page states the money is meant for legal defense, relocation, living costs, transportation, counseling, and security due to safety threats. It also says the family has faced threats and misinformation, which they say has put their safety at risk, including their children.

Overall, the claims about plastic surgery and luxury spending remain unverified, and no independent medical or financial proof has been provided to support them.