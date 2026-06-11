Karmelo Anthony case: Walmart ‘camping’ knife used in murder? What court said about weapon

The knife used in the killing of 17-year-old Austin Metcalf was a $13 Walmart camping multitool, according to details presented by the Collin County District Attorney. Law enforcement officials stand in front of the Collin County courthouse after the verdict was reached in the Karmelo Anthony trial, June 9, 2026, in McKinney, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

The weapon was identified as an Ozark Trail 6-in-1 multitool, sold by Walmart as a budget camping accessory. It includes a serrated blade, flashlight, and glass breaker, and is advertised as “ideal for someone who hunts, camps or who travels often,” according to the product listing.

Officials said the knife had a 3.5-inch blade, which is legal to carry under Texas law but prohibited on Frisco Independent School District premises, where the incident took place.

Confrontation at Memorial High School track meet The stabbing occurred during an April 2025 track meet at Memorial High School in Frisco, Texas.

According to court testimony and reports cited by the New York Post, Austin Metcalf and his brother confronted Karmelo Anthony after he was sitting inside their team’s tent and asked him to leave.

Anthony allegedly refused multiple requests to move and escalated the confrontation. At one point, he reportedly told Austin, “touch me and find out.”

When Austin shoved him, Anthony allegedly pulled out the knife and stabbed him in the chest.

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Authorities said the blow resulted in a two-inch chest wound that pierced Austin Metcalf’s heart. The 17-year-old football player, described as weighing around 200 pounds, became unconscious before emergency responders arrived at the scene.

Weapon recovered after suspect fled Investigators testified that Anthony fled after the stabbing and later discarded the knife. Frisco Police Department school resource officer Jacob Shalz recovered the multitool, which was found partially open.

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Shalz also demonstrated in court how the knife could be opened with a flicking motion, suggesting how rapidly the attack may have occurred. He noted that Anthony may have sustained a small cut on his finger during the incident, consistent with handling the blade.

The case concluded with Karmelo Anthony being convicted of first-degree murder, resulting in a 35-year prison sentence, according to the New York Post.