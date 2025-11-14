Edit Profile
    Walmart CEO Doug McMillon to retire in February 2026, John Furner to replace him

    Walmart CEO Doug McMillon will retire in February 2026 and be replaced by Walmart US head John Furner.

    Updated on: Nov 14, 2025 7:23 PM IST
    By HT Business Desk
    Walmart Inc. on Friday announced that CEO Doug McMillon will retire early next year, bringing to an end a decade-long tenure at the helm of US's biggest retailer. John Furner, a long time insider and head of Walmart's US operations, will take over.

    Walmart CEO Doug McMillon. (AP)
    McMillon's retirement is effective 31 January 2025. Furner will start as the Walmart CEO the next day, according to a statement.

    As CEO, McMillon invested heavily in Walmart's workers by increasing wages, expanding parental leave and launching a program for certificates or degrees for employees seeking education opportunities. Walmart has also lowered its prices and embraced technology like AI.

    This is a developing story. More to come.

