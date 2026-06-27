Marly Kinney: 5 things about Ashland girl who went missing from boat in Kentucky's Grayson Lake

Marly Kinney was on a boat in a Kentucky lake. Then, she vanished. Kinney was last seen on the afternoon of June 24, and remains missing. A search is underway with Grayson City authorities dedicating resources to finding her.

Marly Kinney went missing while out on a lake with her friends in Kentucky. (Facebook/Marly Kinney)

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“The Grayson Fire Department has been aiding the Kentucky State Police, the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife, and Carter County Emergency Management in the missing person search at Grayson Lake,” a statement from their government page noted.

It added “The Department has used city response boats to aid in canine search efforts, and to run sonar. The city does have the ability to conduct dive searches through our dive team, but agencies in command are using their own resources at this time. The Department has worked diligently to be prepared for events such as these. We thank them for their readiness, and their efforts to participate in this search.”

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{{^usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Marly Kinney. Marly Kinney: 5 things to know Kinney, 19, is from Ashland. She's been described as a teen with black hair, 5 ft 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, as per The US Sun. Kinney was last seen wearing a pink, orange and white bikini, the publication further reported. Kinney was initially on a pontoon on Grayson Lake, which spans Carter and Elliott counties. She got off at the side of the lake at one point to go to the bathroom, according to the Sun. The group of at least 10 friends said they could not remember where Kinney had gotten off, and they reportedly left her behind accidentally. As per Kinney's Facebook profile, she attended Boyd County High School and her hometown is Cleveland, Ohio. Her work experience lists her as a former Camp Counselor at North Central 4-H Camp, at Carlisle, Kentucky. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Here's all you need to know about Marly Kinney. Marly Kinney: 5 things to know Kinney, 19, is from Ashland. She's been described as a teen with black hair, 5 ft 5 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds, as per The US Sun. Kinney was last seen wearing a pink, orange and white bikini, the publication further reported. Kinney was initially on a pontoon on Grayson Lake, which spans Carter and Elliott counties. She got off at the side of the lake at one point to go to the bathroom, according to the Sun. The group of at least 10 friends said they could not remember where Kinney had gotten off, and they reportedly left her behind accidentally. As per Kinney's Facebook profile, she attended Boyd County High School and her hometown is Cleveland, Ohio. Her work experience lists her as a former Camp Counselor at North Central 4-H Camp, at Carlisle, Kentucky. {{/usCountry}}

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Kinney's profile lists Mike VanHoose as her uncle and Adam VanHoose as her cousin. However, neither have put up any posts about her disappearance, and their latest posts were made years back. In May, Kinney had posted about looking to move out and was in the search for a new place to stay, and possibly a roommate.

The police had arrested 23-year-old Cameron Conley, the boat driver, the day Kinney went missing. They smelled alcohol on his breath when questioning him about the passenger he reported missing. Eventually, he was arrested for boating under the influence. Conley was taken to Carter County Detention Center but released after a 20-minute observation period. He is slated to be due in court next month.

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Authorities have not made it clear whether they suspect any foul play in Kinney's disappearance, as the search for the teen continues.