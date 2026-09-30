Police in Manassas are conducting an investigation to locate an individual implicated in a triple shooting incident that occurred at a United Rental facility situated in the 9400 block of Wellington Road on Wednesday morning.

Manassas shooting: The suspect, Marvin Grant, is a significant threat to public safety and believed to be driving a gray Toyota. (Manassas City Police Department)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to statements from law enforcement, the suspect in question is considered to pose a significant threat to public safety.

Manassas shooting suspect: 3 victims remain critical

Following the shooting, which took place at approximately 7 a.m., all three victims were transported to local medical facilities where they remain in critical condition, as per Manassas City Police Chief Douglas Keen during an official press conference.

Investigators have determined that the suspect discharged a firearm at three colleagues at the facility following an apparent disagreement. According to reports, two individuals sustained gunshot wounds in the garage section, whereas a third person was shot while exiting an office.

Also Read: Omaha Burke High School shooting update: Police respond as one injured; first details on suspect out

Who is Marvin Grant?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The suspect, identified by law enforcement as Marvin Grant, is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height with brown eyes and brown hair. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The suspect, identified by law enforcement as Marvin Grant, is described as approximately 5 feet 9 inches in height with brown eyes and brown hair. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

“At this point, we do not believe the suspect, Mr. Grant is in the area,” Keen said. “We believe he has fled out of the Northern Virginia area.”

Detectives suspect that Grant may currently be operating a gray Toyota Camry or Toyota Corolla displaying temporary North Carolina registration plates.

A photograph of Grant was distributed by law enforcement authorities shortly before 11 a.m.

Manassas City Schools alerted

Manassas City Schools has instructed all students and personnel at Jennie Dean Elementary School to relocate to Metz Middle School on Wednesday morning, where they shall remain indefinitely due to the closure of Wellington Road.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"Dean Elementary is currently in Secure the Building status," the school system stated in a social media post. "We are working closely with the Manassas City Police Department and will provide additional information as it becomes available."