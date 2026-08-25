Who is Mike Farrell? A look at Shelley Fabares and her second husband's net worth

Mike Farrell wrote a touching tribute to his wife, Shelley Fabares, after her passing at the age of 82. Mike Farrell mourns the loss of his beloved wife, Shelley Fabares, who died at 82. He praised her as a source of love and strength. (Mike Farrell)

On Monday, August 24, Farrell, who is 87, shared the sorrowful news on Instagram in a statement with Fabares' family.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Shelley Fabares, who died Saturday, August 22, in Los Angeles surrounded by those who loved her,” he stated.

He further called Fabares a “source of love, strength, laughter, and comfort” as well as a “devoted wife, cherished stepmother, daughter, sister, niece, aunt, family member, and loyal friend.”

“We are heartbroken by her loss, yet profoundly grateful for the years we shared with her and for the joy, compassion, and love she brought to so many. We ask that our family’s privacy be respected as we grieve. We take comfort in knowing that Shelley’s work and the memories she created with those who loved her will continue to live on," the lengthy post stated.

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