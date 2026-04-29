Minh Duy Tong Nguyen, also known as Tony Playboy, once a fugitive wanted for murder and attempted murder, has been taken into custody by ICE Houston. ICE announced his arrest in a post on X.

Who is Minh Duy Tong Nguyen aka Tony Playboy? ICE arrests 1989 Little Saigon sandwich shop shootout fugitive(@ICEgov/X)

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“Minh Duy Tong Nguyen aka Tony Playboy, of Vietnam, was once a fugitive wanted for the murder of two people and the attempted murder of three others. He was featured on an episode of "America’s Most Wanted" in 1990 and subsequently captured in Canada and extradited to the U.S. to stand trial for murder.” ICE wrote.

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It added, “He was sentenced to 45-years in the state prison. ICE @EROHouston took custody of him April 16, upon his release from prison. His deportation order is over 25 years old. He’s about to go home.”

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{{^usCountry}} Who is Minh Duy Tong Nguyen aka Tony Playboy? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Who is Minh Duy Tong Nguyen aka Tony Playboy? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Nguyen is originally from Vietnam and was associated with the Nomads gang, a Vietnamese street gang active in the Houston area. The gang is known for violent turf wars and home invasions. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nguyen is originally from Vietnam and was associated with the Nomads gang, a Vietnamese street gang active in the Houston area. The gang is known for violent turf wars and home invasions. {{/usCountry}}

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“In 1988, Nguyen began to see himself as a leader of his own faction. Soon after, a turf war broke out over territory, honor, and women, and so-called Tony Playboy led his faction to eliminate rival Nomads,” ICE said in a news release.

Nguyen was involved in a shootout at Givral’s Sandwich Shop in Houston’s Little Saigon area on January 30, 1989. The incident resulted in two deaths and three injuries, according to ICE Director Todd M. Lyons. Most gang members were captured, but Nguyen managed to escape.

"Nguyen came to the United States with lawful permanent resident status in 1980, but he threw away his green card — choosing a life of gang violence and murdering two people on U.S. soil,” Lyons said.

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After the shootout, Nguyen escaped to Canada before being captured days later. He was transported from Toronto to Texas and taken to the Harris County Jail in February 1990. He was found guilty on all charges after only a few hours of deliberation.

He was convicted of murder in the 263rd District Court of Harris County in May 1990 and sentenced to 45 years in the state prison. Prosecutors had considered asking for the death penalty. While Nguyen’s legal team appealed, the appellate court upheld the lower court’s ruling in April 1991.

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“In the early 1990s, the case served as a wake-up call to most of the public about the severity of gang violence within American communities. For some, “Tony Playboy” became a pop culture crime icon for a short period of time, before his short-lived fame faded beneath immigration proceedings and appeals. Immigration officials began his deportation proceedings in 1991, and by 1998, the Board of Immigration Appeals finalized his removal order,” ICE wrote.

Nguyen spent more than three decades behind bars. After he was released from state prison, ICE Houston took custody of him on April 16. He will remain in ICE custody pending deportation.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sumanti Sen ...Read More Sumanti Sen covers everything that’s happening in the US, from politics to entertainment, but her expertise lies in covering crime news. She has comprehensively chronicled the Idaho student murders, the Laken Riley and Iryna Zarutska cases, and the killing of Charlie Kirk, among other incidents. Over the years, she has interviewed several victims/families of victims of crimes seeking justice. She digs up stories that might otherwise remain unheard, and does her bit to ensure that victims and survivors’ voices are heard. Sumanti’s many years of experience also include interviews with Hamas attack survivors and mental health experts, among others. Her coverage of the October 7 Hamas attack on Israel and interviews with survivors of the tragedy, coupled with her other works including the Titan submersible coverage, earned her the Digi Journo of the Quarter award during her first year at Hindustan Times. Sumanti actively tracks missing person cases in the United States, and peruses Reddit and other social media platforms to bring to light cases that frequently elude public attention. She has extensively covered the disappearances of Nancy Guthrie, Thomas Medlin, Beau Mann, and Sudiksha Konanki, among others. When not at work, you will either find her with her novels, or with her beloved rescue pooches. Read Less

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