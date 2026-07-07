Who is Mitch McConnell’s daughter? Senator's eldest daughter deactivates her X account amid ‘brain dead’ rumors

Senator Mitch McConnell's daughter has removed her X account amidst extensive speculation regarding the health of the former Senate majority leader, who was hospitalized unexpectedly in June.

Porter McConnell's removal of her X account amidst her father's health issues adds to the speculation surrounding Senator Mitch McConnell's recovery. (LinkedIn)

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The reasons behind Porter McConnell's decision to delete her account, as well as the exact timing, remain uncertain. She is known as a progressive political activist and previously led the Take On Wall Street campaign.

McConnell announced last week that he is "continuing his recovery" in a hospital while the Senate is not in session. However, his office has not provided any information regarding his condition during his extended hospitalization or whether he will be present at the Capitol when the Senate reconvenes next week.

Who is Porter McConnell?

Porter McConnell is one of the three daughters born to the senator and his first wife, Sherrill Redmon. According to TMZ, she often expressed her criticisms of the Republican Party on her now-deactivated social media account.

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{{^usCountry}} Her online activity coincides with the incident on June 14, when McConnell was discovered unconscious and required CPR after experiencing what appeared to be a heart attack at his residence in Washington, D.C., The UK Independent reported, citing various news sources. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Her online activity coincides with the incident on June 14, when McConnell was discovered unconscious and required CPR after experiencing what appeared to be a heart attack at his residence in Washington, D.C., The UK Independent reported, citing various news sources. {{/usCountry}}

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The emergency dispatch audio indicating that someone at McConnell’s home in Washington, D.C., suffered "cardiac arrest" earlier this month has prompted questions about when the former GOP leader might come back to the Senate, or if he will return at all.

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Speaking to The Independent, McConnell spokesperson said that the senator is grateful for the overwhelming support he is receiving as he continues his recovery in the hospital. “The Senator continues to improve, and is working closely with his staff on Kentucky and Senate matters while the Senate is out of session.”

Mitch McConnell's health update

The day following McConnell's hospitalization, Senate Majority Leader John Thune stated that the senator was still "clearly dialed into what’s going on" in Congress.

The 84-year-old McConnell, who has announced he will not run for reelection when his term concludes in 2027, has experienced a series of health issues in recent years.

In February, he was admitted to the hospital due to "flu-like symptoms," according to his office.

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Last October, he had a fall in a hallway at the U.S. Capitol during an encounter with an activist, but his staff reported that he was “all good” following the incident. Earlier falls have resulted in McConnell sustaining a sprained wrist in 2024 and a concussion in 2023.

Will Mitch McConnell resign?

Should McConnell resign due to a significant health issue, it may lead to a special election in Kentucky to decide who will occupy his seat until the end of 2026.

In 2024, the Kentucky legislature enacted House Bill 622, which removed the authority of the state’s Democratic governor, Andy Beshear, to appoint someone to a vacant U.S. Senate seat — a privilege that is typically held by governors in most other states.

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This legislation grants the GOP-controlled state general assembly the ability to initiate a special election to fill a Senate seat that has become vacant for the remainder of the term.