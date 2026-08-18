Who is Natalie Harp? Trump's 'human printer' aide in the spotlight after Jon Ossoff's remarks

Natalie Harp, President Donald Trump's close aide, has become the center of attention after Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff took a jab at her during a campaign rally.

Who is Natalie Harp?

Natalie Harp, Trump's close aide, has drawn attention after Senator Jon Ossoff referenced her in a campaign rally speech. (AFP)

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The 35-year-old Californian first came to public attention in 2019, when she appeared on stage at a Washington DC conference and praised Trump for signing the 2018 Right to Try Act. Harp, who battled stage II bone cancer, said both the "political" and "medical establishment" had left her behind, but that Trump helped her. “He gave up his quality of life so we could live and work and fight with dignity - because he believes in survival of the fighters, not the fittest,” she said.

In a Fox News interview on "Fox & Friends," Harp credited Trump's health care policies for her survival, saying, “I'm not dying from cancer anymore. Thanks to President Trump, I'm living with cancer,” according to CNN. That appearance led to speaking slots at the "Faith and Freedom" conference and the 2020 Republican National Convention, where she once again credited Trump's health care policy with saving her life and compared him to Jimmy Stewart's character in "It's a Wonderful Life." "I wouldn't be alive today if it wasn't for you," she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Harp then took a role at One America News Network before joining Trump's staff as his personal assistant in 2022, as per CNN. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Harp then took a role at One America News Network before joining Trump's staff as his personal assistant in 2022, as per CNN. {{/usCountry}}

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Her role running Trump's truth social account

Harp is reportedly the primary White House staffer helping the Trump post on Truth Social, as per The Independent.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Harp gathers posts from Trump’s supporters, including praise for him, conspiracy theories and attacks on Democrats, for him to review. After Trump approves the printed drafts, she posts them on his account, often late at night, on weekends and holidays.

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Harp also reportedly carries around a laptop and sometimes a printer to physically show Trump articles, earning her the nickname "human printer," according to the New York Times.

"She keeps everybody in a really good mood, and most importantly, she keeps the president in a really good mood," Rep. Ronny Jackson, the president's former physician, told Fox News Digital in 2024.

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Why did Jon Ossoff mention Natalie Harp?

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In July, Harp was one of a small number of staffers who joined Trump on a secret plane swap in Turkey, using an airport catering truck, amid concerns of a possible Iranian assassination threat, according to the Independent. Others left behind on the decoy plane with journalists included Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff referenced the incident during a campaign rally in Atlanta on Sunday, "While the sailors on the Lincoln fight his war, while he fruitlessly drains our munitions and oil reserves, the president sleeps through his meetings, he golfs, and trades stocks," he said.

He also added that Trump “doesn't want to do the job. He wants to build his ballroom and travel with Natalie on their apparently defenseless flying palace gifted by the Emir of Qatar,” as per CNN.

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The White House fired back at Ossoff. Communications director Steven Cheung called him "the biggest cuck loser in politics" in a social media post, while spokesman Davis Ingle called Ossoff a "cringeworthy, feminine theatre kid cosplaying as Barack Obama."

Trump, when asked about Ossoff's remarks, compared him to Pee-wee Herman and said he would “much rather do other things.”

Natalie Harp’s brother calls her relationship with Trump ‘very unhealthy’

Harp's estranged brother, Preston Harp, has spoken out about her relationship with Trump, calling it "very unhealthy" in an interview with the Daily Mail. "She's just like his fan club," he said in June, describing Trump as a "national embarrassment." Preston Harp, who lives in Managua, Nicaragua, said he learned his sister was working for the president through a 2023 news article. "I don't understand why my sister, or anyone could want to work for Trump," he told the outlet.