Who is Normani? DK Metcalf announces engagement to girlfriend - Their complete relationship timeline

Pop singer Normani and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf’s romance has captured the hearts of fans, with the couple becoming one of the most talked-about pairings in the music and sports world. Their relationship has blossomed over the past year, with Normani openly discussing how her love for Metcalf has even inspired some of her music, as the couple announced their engagement on 13, March after 2 years of being in a relationship, as reported by Elle. The romance between pop singer Normani and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf has won over fans' hearts, and the two are now among the most talked-about couples in the music and sports industries.(X/@MSN)

Here’s a timeline of their relationship so far:

June 2022: The first rumours

The couple was first spotted together at Giorgio Baldi, a popular Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, California, sparking speculation about their relationship. At the time, neither of them publicly confirmed the rumours, as reported by People.

June 2023: The first public sightings

Normani and DK Metcalf were again seen together in Los Angeles, fueling the relationship rumours. Their dinner at Giorgio Baldi, followed by paparazzi pictures, marked the beginning of public interest in their connection.

July 2023: The relationship is confirmed

Following their attendance at Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett’s wedding to Lauren Jackson, Normani officially confirmed her romance with Metcalf. She shared a photo on Instagram Stories of Metcalf kissing her on the cheek, captioned with a heart emoji.

The couple’s relationship was further verified when Russell Wilson, Metcalf’s former teammate, shared a video of the two of them dancing at the wedding on his own Instagram Stories.

May 2024: Normani talks about how they met

In an interview with Elle, Normani revealed that it was fellow singer and dancer Ciara who set her up with Metcalf. According to Normani, Ciara had been trying to connect them for a while, and they finally met at one of Ciara’s parties.

Normani also shared a playful prank call that gave fans a peek into their relationship dynamics.

June 2024: Normani talks about her relationship in depth

With the release of her debut album, Dopamine, just around the corner, Normani opened up about how her relationship with Metcalf has inspired her music. In an interview with Rolling Stone, she shared, “I’m content. I’m overjoyed. I’ve had a lot of relationship experiences, and I’m a true romantic. It’s nice to find a place where that’s accepted.”

She also revealed that Metcalf had inspired several songs on the album, including the track Lights On. Normani said that Metcalf was “hyped” when he heard the song.

Normani and Metcalf continue to enjoy a private yet supportive relationship, with the pair often spotted together at events and continuing to show love for each other on social media. Their romance has undoubtedly had a positive impact on both their personal and professional lives, with Normani’s Dopamine album serving as a testament to the love and inspiration she’s found in Metcalf.

Normani’s relationship with DK Metcalf continues to be one of excitement, inspiration, and, well, energy, both for them as they manage their high-profile careers and public life through Normani’s music.