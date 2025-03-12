Scrolling on social media for quick laughs? Expert explains the dark side of instant dopamine rush

Ever laughed so hard from a reel that you had to take a moment to catch your breath? Enthusiastically, you scroll to the next latest cat brain rot, only to laugh even more hysterically? That feel-good dopamine rush (also called the happy hormone) is highly sought after. This fleeting dopamine often comes from social media scrolling likes, comments, and even impulse shopping, binge eating. Many are in the habit of turning to social media for a quick dopamine boost. (Shutterstock)

Instant gratification has locked us into a vicious cycle of momentary pleasure. Doubling over in laughter from a reel to impulsively snagging a deal and call it ‘retail therapy’, are all chased for quick doses of happiness. But this does not work in our favour in the long run, the highs of dopamine eventually crash, taking a toll on mental wellbeing.

As you share the reel that had you laughing hysterically, a sudden crash hits—you pause and wonder, ‘What am I even doing?’ Nishtha Jain, a Counseling psychologist at mental health platform, Lissun, shared how to tackle the instant dopamine highs.

Why fleeting dopamine chase makes you happy?

This strong surge of happiness from sources like social media, impulse shopping, or binge eating, is so powerful that you keep coming back for more, until you realize you're trapped in a cycle? They create an illusion of relaxation, always making you long for the next high.

Nishtha provided an insight into the workings of this instant dopamine. She said, “Dopamine is a neurotransmitter that is associated with the brain’s reward system, as soon as we find something pleasurable or rewarding, the brain releases dopamine and sends a signal to the brain that this feels amazing. The flooding of dopamine in the brain is the quick emotional payoff that an individual receives after doing something that they and their brain would perceive as positive. In retrospect, that reward is fleeting. Since the behaviour seems positive, it is constantly reinforced by the brain, and an individual feels the urge to repeat the behavior, like endlessly scrolling through social media. The cycle of constant short-term gratification keeps going on and comprises long-term satisfaction.”

Why instant dopamine rush is harmful

Instant dopamine may seem like an easy way to wind down and relax. But before it becomes your only source of illusionary dopamine, it's important to recognize the several dark sides of this instant dopamine rush.

Nishtha Jain explained, “While a dopamine rush can make an individual feel good in the moment, it does have addictive and negative effects in the long run. The instant gratification creates a cycle of dependency on immediate rewards like social media likes and binge eating. The availability and nature of a dopamine rush can also lead to low emotional resilience, since it is more convenient to have things at the click of a finger, individuals would not tolerate everyday challenges or discomfort. Instant dopamine can also cause unhealthy behaviors like overspending or procrastination. Ultimately, the inner desire to work towards long-term goals diminishes in the background, and instant dopamine takes the front stage.”

Nishtha also listed the wide range of negative emotional responses after the dopamine rush is over:

Boredom

Irritatbility

Frustration

Emotional burnout

Guilt and shame

Emotional numbing

Dissatisfaction

Anxiety

Depression

How to be more productive?

Rather than chasing fleeting bursts of pleasure, people can focus on cultivating activities that bring lasting fulfillment and deeper satisfaction. The post activity emotional responses won't be negative and would make you feel better about yourself.

Nishtha shared these productive alternatives to earn your happy mood:

● Master a new skill: Pick up any skill or hobby that interests you but also challenges you to be better. Some of the examples can be mastering any instrument or learning about the stock market. Engage in deliberate practice and focus on the progress instead of the outcome.

● Build deep social connections: Emotional bonding and face-to-face interactions have taken a backseat with the coming of the tech-age. This is one of the most fulfilling and enriching experiences of being a human and offers sustainable dopamine for not only the individual who interacts but also the person/group that is being engaged. You can plan in-person activities like dinners, board games sessions, etc.

● Experiment with healthy meals: Cooking engages both creativity and skill development, which provides long-term satisfaction. Plus, nourishing your body with healthy meals boosts overall well-being and dopamine.

● Start a fitness challenge: Physical activity not only boosts dopamine in the moment, but achieving fitness goals, whether it’s strength, flexibility, or endurance, creates a sustainable cycle of positive reinforcement.

