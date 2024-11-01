Woman who lost 72 kg shares her 4 secrets to recovering from binge eating

Binge eating is a disorder that involves eating a lot of food in very less time. This can trigger obesity, and is an eating disorder that makes people feel that they are not in control of what they eat and in what quantity. US-based Amber Clemens, who self-described herself as a personal coach on her Instagram profile, shared that she ‘lost 160 pounds (72.5 kg)’ and recovered from binge eating with four tips. Struggling to recover from binge eating? Woman who ‘lost 160 pounds’, shares her secret(Instagram/@amber_c_fitness)

“There was a time in my life when the idea of not being a binge eater never seemed like a possibility for me. I had struggled with it for so much of my life, like since I was a kid, that it had just become the way I lived my life, regardless of whether I liked it or not. And I definitely did not like living like that, but I had never really known my life without binging,” Amber said as she shared her struggle of binge eating.

ALSO READ: Nutritionist shares tips on how to stop binge eating

She further shared four steps she took that helped her recover from this eating condition.

Focus on moderation

One of the first mistakes we do when we try to address binge eating is depriving ourselves of food completely. This can trigger more tendency of binge eating. Instead, we can start by consuming food in moderation and slowly decreasing the amount.

Slow down while eating

Binge-eaters have the tendency of eating too fast – this can make them full even before they realise that they are full. Instead, it is best to slow down while eating and be mindful.

ALSO READ: Binge eating can affect your heart health. Here are tips to manage binge eating disorder

Stop restricting yourself

Instead of putting food on a pedestal, we should cultivate a mindset that we can have any food we want, any time of the day. This can help us from gorging on food items just when we get them. This mindset can also come handy when we are on a vacation, or having a cheat meal.

Forgive yourself

Losing weight and recovering from binge eating requires a lot of love and forgiveness to ourselves. We must remember that progress is not linear, and we are allowed to make mistakes. Instead of dwelling on the mistakes, we should learn to move past and focus on our health.

ALSO READ: What triggers our brain to indulge in binge-eating; Research reveals

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.